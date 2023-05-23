Meanwhile, Claudette Anderson 's (Flo Wilson) fibs are found out, while Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) decides to be honest with Tom King (James Chase) about her illness, and Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) can't handle the pressure of his deceit.

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) finds himself the object of Chloe Harris's (Jessie Elland) affections when they bond over their baby son. This comes just as relations with his estranged wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) may be thawing...

Also, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) puts some distance between her and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), and Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) spots a new work opportunity.

Read on for Emmerdale spoilers from 29th May - 2nd June 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Chloe kisses Mack – just as Charity softens towards him

Chloe kisses Mack in Emmerdale. ITV

Mack and Chloe are bolstered as their new friendship grows, and Mack pledges his commitment as Reuben's dad as their son is given the all clear after his recent hospital stay. The excitement leads Chloe to get caught up in a tender moment, and she goes in for a kiss!

Mack rejects her, but despite his reaction, Chloe begins to fall for Mack again. At the same time, Charity feels forced to allow Mack to spend time with her young son Moses when the youngster runs over to him.

Mack tries to make the most of his time with Moses and Charity, and despite her hurt over Mack's behaviour, she enjoys their family time together. Charity agrees to think about inviting Mack to Moses's birthday, but as Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) warns and quizzes her sister Chloe about her intentions with Mack, it looks like Chloe is gearing up to fight for him. What will Mack do next?

2. Claudette's ruse rumbled!

Flo Wilson as Claudette and Kevin Mathurin as Charles Anderson. ITV

After complaining that she had injured her back, Claudette arouses suspicion with Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker). Once left alone, Claudette is seen moving around with ease, back pain miraculously gone!

Will Manpreet be able to prove that Claudette is lying? And how would Claudette's son and Manpreet's partner, Charles (Kevin Mathurin), react to the news that his mum is being so deceitful? Or might she be able to fool him and turn him against Manpreet in the process? Exactly what is her game here?

3. Belle reveals mental health struggles to Tom

Belle opens up to Tom. ITV

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and nephew Tom agree to make a fresh start without the shadow of the late Carl (Tom Lister) hanging over them. Meanwhile, Tom is shellshocked when girlfriend Belle opens up about her mental health – but she's surprised when he kisses her, unfazed by her revelation.

Belle is thrilled by the strength of their blossoming relationship – will this be happily ever after?

4. Nicky's stag party torment

Ally and Nicky in Emmerdale. ITV

With Nicky forced and threatened to go along with dad Caleb's (William Ash) scheme, he's managed to convince 'fiancée' Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) to bring their wedding forward. On the day of the stag and hen do, Nicky feels the pressure building. Despite having reluctantly broken up with true love Ally (Josh Horrocks), Nicky agrees to meet him in private the next day.

Will Nicky be able to carry out his dad's plans, or will he buckle under all the stress as it's clear he's not as ruthless as Caleb needs him to be? And will Nicky be reunited with Ally amid keeping up the ruse with oblivious Gabby?

5. Wendy avoids Liam

Jonny McPherson as Liam and Susan Cookson as Wendy in Emmerdale. ITV

Despite a last-ditch attempt from Liam to revive their successful writing partnership, Wendy sticks to her decision to break it off, although this upsets her as much as him. But with their affair having already begun, will Wendy continue to avoid Liam, or might she be tempted to stray again?

Her partner Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is harbouring his own secret feelings for business partner Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), so how long will this situation go on for, when Bob and Wendy should surely just cut ties at this point?

6. Amelia sees an opportunity

Amelia spots a chance to earn money. ITV

Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) worries about his finances, and his daughter, young mum Amelia, finds a lifeline at just the right time. When she hears Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) telling Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) that she regrets agreeing to help Gabby boost The Hide's online presence, Amelia puts herself forward instead!

She's determined to earn some income, and alongside her job at Mandy Dingle's (Lisa Riley) salon will Amelia thrive, or is she taking on too much with her college studies as well?

