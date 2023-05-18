Emmerdale’s Caleb delivers menacing threat to Nicky – hinting at nasty past

The pair have been secretly conspiring to ruin Kim Tate (Claire King) for months now, with Caleb striking business deals with her to worm his way in at Home Farm while Nicky romances shareholder Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).

But as Nicky grows weary of faking being in love and preparing to marry Gabby in order to access her money, Caleb plotted to show his allegiance, putting a strain on Moira Dingle‘s (Natalie J Robb) farm so she would sell to Kim.

Tonight, Moira called Caleb over to Butlers, wanting his business brain to help. Caleb advised that she would need at least £250 million to keep afloat. He casually suggested that Moira could sell to Kim – but Moira was not the least bit willing to turn to Ms Tate.

Meanwhile, Nicky urged Gabby to break free of Kim, so Gabby asked to take ownership of HOP, swapping her percentage of the estate for the chance to build her own empire. After thinking it over, Kim agreed, confiding in husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) that if Gabby failed, she would just buy the place back at a knock-down price!

Back at the farm, Moira was forced to admit defeat, and announced that she would offer Kim her land after all – but not the house or the field where her daughter Holly was buried. With Cain in tow, Moira paid Kim a visit, and Kim made a non-negotiable offer for Butlers. Cain stormed off, but Moira accepted and shook Kim’s hand, despite her distress over the whole situation.

At Home Farm, Caleb was happy to hear about Kim’s deal with Moira, and he shared his thoughts on playing dirty: “Business trumps family!” Kim raised a toast and owned the fact that playing dirty was her success story, remaining oblivious to Caleb’s scheming.

In the village, Caleb pressured Nicky to access Kim’s laptop, but Nicky insisted he needed some tech help to do so. So, Caleb met contact Adrian, who handed over USB sticks with malware to do the job.

Stressed over what was expected of him, Nicky reached out to the man he loved, Ally (Josh Horrocks), who took him back to his for a while. But upon his return, Nicky was spotted kissing Ally by none other than Caleb. When Nicky revealed he had worried about his dad’s reaction to him being gay, Caleb gently assured him that he didn’t care about that, he loved him all the same.

But, with his own debts piling up, Caleb’s frustration that Nicky hadn’t told him the truth before he got involved with Gabby left him more worried about their plans. He instructed his son to dump Ally until they had taken Kim down, and gave Nicky the USBs. But when Nicky, with his conscience weighing him down, tried to wriggle out of helping, Caleb grabbed him and threatened him.

“You mess this up, family or not, I’ll destroy you. You know that I can!” Caleb warned him. What exactly is Caleb really capable of?

