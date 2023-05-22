This year, the biggest night in television will be hosted once again by Joel Dommett, who many will undoubtedly recognise for his presenting on The Masked Singer and In With a Shout. He'll be hosting the 2023 ceremony at The O2 London this September, for what is set to be a spectacular celebration of everything TV-related.

It's that time of year again when all eyes turn towards The National Television Awards 2023 – and it's time to have your say and vote for the TV stars and shows you love the most.

It's safe to say that the longlist is jam-packed full of stellar talent featuring some of the year's most talked-about dramas including SAS Rogue Heroes, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Ten Pound Poms and The Last of Us, among many others.

The likes of Call the Midwife, Endeavour and Death in Paradise are just a few of the picks in this year's longlist for Returning Drama, while actors like Ridley's Adrian Dunbar, Nolly's Helena Bonham Carter and Slow Horses' Gary Oldman are just some of the names receiving individual nods.

Read on for the full 2023 National Television Awards longlist and make sure to click on the voting link below.

Vote now!

All votes must be in by 11pm on Friday 2nd June 2023. The NTA shortlist will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins. Winners will be announced at the ceremony on ITV on 5th September 2023 (see full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice at www.nationaltvawards.com.

New Drama

Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes, Jack O'Connell as Paddy Mayne and Connor Swindells as David Stirling. Kudos, Robert Viglasky

1. A Spy Among Friends

2. Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

3. Andor

4. Bad Sisters

5. BEEF

6. Better

7. Beyond Paradise

8. Black Bird

9. Blue Lights

10. Crossfire

11. Great Expectations

12. House of the Dragon

13. Karen Pirie

14. Litvinenko

15. Malpractice

16. Marriage

17. Nolly

18. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

19. Ridley

20. SAS Rogue Heroes

21. Sherwood

22. Stonehouse

23. Suspect

24. Ten Pound Poms

25. The Bear

26. The Catch

27. The Control Room

28. The Devil’s Hour

29. The English

30. The Gold

31. The Hunt for Raoul Moat

32. The Last of Us

33. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

34. The Power

35. The Rig

36. The Suspect

37. Trom

38. Wednesday

39. Welcome to Chippendales

Reality Competition

Race Across the World BBC

1. Dated & Related

2. Go Hard or Go Home

3. I Kissed a Boy

4. Loaded in Paradise

5. Love Is Blind

6. Love Island

7. Race Across the World

8. Rise and Fall

9. SAS: Who Dares Wins

10. Tempting Fortune

11. The Apprentice

12. The Traitors

13. Too Hot to Handle

Authored Documentary

Spencer Matthews in Finding Michael Disney Plus/Twitter

1. Brian Cox: How The Other Half Live

2. Charlene White: Empire's Child

3. Chris Kamara: Lost for Words

4. Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism

5. Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

6. Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All

7. Emily Atack: Asking for It?

8. James Arthur: Out of Our Minds

9. John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf

10. Katie Price: Trauma and Me

11. Kelly Holmes: Being Me

12. Kevin Sinfield: Going the Extra Mile

13. KSI: In Real Life

14. Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

15. Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

16. Michael J. Fox: Still

17. Oti Mabuse: My South Africa

18. Pamela: A Love Story

19. Rebekah Vardy: Jehovah’s Witnesses and Me

20. Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear

21. Rob Burrow: Living with MND

22. Spencer Matthews: Finding Michael

23. Steve Thompson Head On: Rugby, Dementia and Me

24. The Real Mo Farah

25. Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me

Returning Drama

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown Netflix

1. All Creatures Great and Small

2. Call the Midwife

3. Death in Paradise

4. Doc Martin

5. Endeavour

6. Gangs of London

7. Grace

8. Grey’s Anatomy

9. Happy Valley

10. McDonald & Dodds

11. Shetland

12. Silent Witness

13. Slow Horses

14. Stranger Things

15. Strike

16. Succession

17. The Bay

18. The Crown

19. The Handmaid’s Tale

20. The Mandalorian

21. The Walking Dead

22. Unforgotten

23. Vera

24. Vienna Blood

25. You

TV Presenter

1. Adil Ray

2. Alan Carr

3. Alesha Dixon

4. Alex Jones

5. Alexander Armstrong

6. Alison Hammond

7. Ant & Dec

8. Ben Shephard

9. Bradley Walsh

10. Claudia Winkleman

11. Clive Myrie

12. Danny Dyer

13. Davina McCall

14. Dermot O'Leary

15. Emma Willis

16. Fiona Bruce

17. Gordon Ramsay

18. Graham Norton

19. Greg Davies

20. Greg James

21. Hannah Waddingham

22. Holly Willoughby

23. Iain Stirling

24. Jimmy Carr

25. Joe Lycett

26. Joel Dommett

27. John Bishop

28. Jonathan Ross

29. Jordan North

30. Lee Mack

31. Lorraine Kelly

32. Martin Lewis

33. Marvin Humes

34. Matt Baker

35. Maya Jama

36. Mel Giedroyc

37. Michael McIntyre

38. Mo Gilligan

39. Olly Murs

40. Paddy McGuinness

41. Phillip Schofield

42. Rob Beckett

43. Rochelle Humes

44. Romesh Ranganathan

45. RuPaul

46. Rylan

47. Sara Pascoe

48. Stephen Mulhern

49. Susanna Reid

50. Tess Daly

Factual

Paul O'Grady Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

1. 24 Hours in Police Custody

2. A Year on Planet Earth

3. All or Nothing: Arsenal

4. Amanda & Alan's Italian Job

5. Ambulance

6. Antiques Roadshow

7. Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily

8. Bangers and Cash

9. Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad

10. Break Point

11. Cause of Death

12. Clarkson’s Farm

13. Countryfile

14. DIY SOS

15. DNA Journey

16. Dragons' Den

17. Fake or Fortune?

18. FIFA Uncovered

19. Frozen Planet II

20. Full Swing

21. Libby, Are You Home Yet?

22. Long Lost Family

23. Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

24. Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich

25. Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

26. Prehistoric Planet

27. Save Our Squad with David Beckham

28. Sort Your Life Out

29. Spector

30. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick

31. The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

32. The One Show

33. The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy

34. The Repair Shop

35. The Savoy

36. Top Gear

37. Welcome to Wrexham

38. Who Do You Think You Are?

39. Wild Isles

Drama Performance

Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson and Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

1. Adrian Dunbar, Alex Ridley, Ridley

2. Aidan Turner, Joseph O’Loughlin, The Suspect

3. Alfie Allen, Jock Lewes, SAS Rogue Heroes

4. Andrew Buchan, Col McHugh, Better

5. Bella Ramsey, Ellie, The Last Of Us

6. Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

7. Brian Cox, Logan Roy, Succession

8. Connor Swindells, David Stirling, SAS Rogue Heroes

9. Corey Mylchreest, Young King George, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

10. Damian Lewis, Nicholas Elliott, A Spy Among Friends

11. David Morrissey, DCS Ian St Clair, Sherwood

12. David Tennant, Alexander Litvinenko, Litvinenko

13. Diego Luna, Cassian Andor, Andor

14. Dominic Cooper, Edwyn Cooper, The Gold

15. Dominic West, Prince Charles, The Crown | Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke, SAS Rogue Heroes

16. Elizabeth Debicki, Diana, Princess of Wales, The Crown

17. Emilia Fox, Dr. Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness

18. Emily Blunt, Lady Cornelia Locke, The English

19. Fionn Whitehead, Pip, Great Expectations

20. Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses

21. Guy Pearce, Kim Philby, A Spy Among Friends

22. Helena Bonham Carter, Noele Gordon, Nolly

23. Holliday Grainger, Robin Ellacott, Strike

24. Hugh Bonneville, DCI Brian Boyce, The Gold

25. Iain De Caestecker, Gabe, The Control Room

26. Iain Glen, Magnus, The Rig

27. Imelda Staunton, Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown

28. India Ria Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

29. Jack O’Connell, Paddy Mayne, SAS Rogue Heroes

30. James Nesbitt, Danny Frater, Suspect

31. James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley

32. Jason Watkins, DS Dodds, McDonald & Dodds | Ed Collier, The Catch

33. Jeremy Allen White, Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, The Bear

34. Jessica Raine, Lucy Chambers, The Devil's Hour

35. Joanna Vanderham, Sam, The Control Room

36. Joanne Froggatt, Sarah Vincent, Sherwood

37. John Leguizamo, Rob Lopez, The Power

38. John Simm, DS Roy Grace, Grace

39. Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife

40. Keeley Hawes, Jo, Crossfire | Barbara Smith, Stonehouse

41. Kris Marshall, Humphrey Goodman, Beyond Paradise

42. Kumail Nanjiani, Somen "Steve" Banerjee, Welcome To Chippendales

43. Lauren Lyle, DS Pirie, Karen Pirie

44. Lee Ingleby, Neil Adamson, The Hunt For Raoul Moat | Jason, Crossfire

45. Leila Farzad, Lou Slack, Better

46. Lucy Boynton, Lady Frances Derwent, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

47. Marsha Thomason, DS Jenn Townsend, The Bay

48. Martin Clunes, Dr. Martin Ellingham, Doc Martin

49. Martin Compston, Fulmer, The Rig

50. Matthew Macfadyen, John Stonehouse, Stonehouse | Thomas ‘Tom’ Wambsgans, Succession

51. Michelle Keegan, Kate, Ten Pound Poms

52. Niamh Algar, Dr Lucinda Edwards, Malpractice

53. Nicholas Ralph, James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small

54. Nicola Walker, Emma, Marriage

55. Pedro Pascal, Joel, The Last of Us | The Mandalorian

56. Peter Capaldi, Gideon, The Devil's Hour

57. Ralf Little, DI Neville Parker, Death In Paradise

58. Sanjeev Bhaskar, DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan, Unforgotten

59. Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

60. Sean Bean, Ian, Marriage

61. Sharon Horgan, Eva Garvey, Bad Sisters

62. Shaun Evans, DS Endeavour Morse, Endeavour

63. Siân Brooke, Constable Grace Ellis, Blue Lights

64. Sinéad Keenan, DCI Jessica James, Unforgotten

65. Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Elliot Finch/Carter, Gangs of London

66. Tala Gouveia, DCI Lauren McDonald, McDonald & Dodds

67. Taron Egerton, Jimmy Keene, Black Bird

68. Tom Burke, Cormoran Strike, Strike

69. Toni Collette, Margot Cleary-Lopez, The Power

70. Will Poulter, Bobby Jones, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

71. Zephryn Taitte, Cyril Robinson, Call the Midwife

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Cat & Mouse on The Masked Singer. ITV / Bandicoot TV

1. Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

2. Celebrity Hunted

3. Eurovision Song Contest

4. Gogglebox

5. Have I Got News for You

6. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

7. Indian Matchmaking

8. Is It Cake?

9. Made in Chelsea

10. Michael McIntyre's Big Show

11. Never Mind the Buzzcocks

12. Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory

13. Rob & Romesh Vs

14. Scared of the Dark

15. Selling Sunset

16. Taskmaster

17. The Coronation Concert

18. The Kardashians

19. The Masked Singer

20. Would I Lie to You?

Serial Drama

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown and Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

1. Coronation Street

2. Doctors

3. EastEnders

4. Emmerdale

5. Hollyoaks

6. Home and Away

TV Interview

Louis Theroux interviews Stormzy. BBC

1. Amol Rajan Interviews

2. Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg

3. Harry: The Interview

4. Late Night Lycett

5. Louis Theroux Interviews...

6. Piers Morgan Uncensored

7. That’s My Time with David Letterman

8. The Big Narstie Show

9. The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

10. The Graham Norton Show

11. The John Bishop Show

12. The Jonathan Ross Show

13. The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

14. The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Serial Drama Performance

Alya visits Ryan at the hospital in a scene of Coronation Street. ITV

1. Aaron Thiara, Ravi Gulati, EastEnders

2. Balvinder Sopal, Suki Panesar, EastEnders

3. Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

4. Chris Bisson, Jai Sharma, Emmerdale

5. Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders

6. Diane Parish, Denise Fox, EastEnders

7. Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

8. Elle Mulvaney, Amy Barlow, Coronation Street

9. Emma Atkins, Charity Dingle, Emmerdale

10. James Farrar, Zack Hudson, EastEnders

11. Jamie Lomas, Warren Fox, Hollyoaks

12. Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale

13. Jennifer Metcalfe, Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks

14. Kevin Mathurin, Charles Anderson, Emmerdale

15. Lillia Turner, Lily Slater, EastEnders

16. Lucy Pargeter, Chas Dingle, Emmerdale

17. Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

18. Niamh Blackshaw, Juliet Nightingale, Hollyoaks

19. Nick Pickard, Tony Hutchinson, Hollyoaks

20. Nikki Sanderson, Maxine Minniver, Hollyoaks

21. Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street

22. Richard Blackwood, Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks

23. Ryan Prescott, Ryan Connor, Coronation Street

24. Sair Khan, Alya Nazir, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre presenting The Wheel. BBC

1. 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

2. A League Of Their Own

3. Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow

4. Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

5. Blankety Blank

6. Celebrity Bridge of Lies

7. Celebrity Catchphrase

8. Celebrity Lingo

9. Celebrity Mastermind

10. Cheat

11. Eggheads

12. Iain Stirling's CelebAbility

13. In for a Penny

14. In With A Shout

15. Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

16. Only Connect

17. Pointless Celebrities

18. Question of Sport

19. Richard Osman's House of Games

20. That's My Jam

21. The 1% Club

22. The Chase Celebrity Special

23. The Hit List

24. The Weakest Link

25. Tipping Point

26. University Challenge

27. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Rising Star

Máiréad Tyers as Jen in Extraordinary. Natalie Seery/Disney+

1. Abraham Popoola, Easter Ayodeji, The Rig

2. Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour

3. Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders

4. Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street

5. Jemma Donovan, Rayne Royce, Hollyoaks

6. Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

7. Máiréad Tyers, Jen, Extraordinary

8. Ria Zmitrowicz, Roxy Monke, The Power

Daytime

Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley), Brenda Palmer (Ruby May Martinwood) and Father Brown (Mark Williams) in Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

1. Animal Park

2. Antiques Road Trip

3. Bargain Hunt

4. BBC Breakfast

5. Big Little Crimes

6. Bridge of Lies

7. Escape to the Country

8. Fastest Finger First

9. Father Brown

10. Good Morning Britain

11. Help! We Bought a Village

12. James Martin's Saturday Morning

13. Jeremy Vine

14. John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen

15. Lingo

16. Loose Women

17. Lorraine

18. Make It at Market

19. Morning Live

20. Pointless

21. Rip Off Britain

22. Saturday Kitchen

23. Steph's Packed Lunch

24. Sunday Brunch

25. The Bidding Room

26. The Chase

27. The Repair Shop

28. The Travelling Auctioneers

29. This Morning

30. Tipping Point

Comedy

Anita Dobson, Phil Daniels, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith star in Inside No. 9.

1. A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

2. Abbott Elementary

3. Am I Being Unreasonable?

4. Avoidance

5. Bad Education

6. Black Ops

7. Brassic

8. Colin from Accounts

9. Dreamland

10. Everyone Else Burns

11. Extraordinary

12. Ghosts

13. How I Met Your Father

14. Inside No. 9

15. Mammals

16. Man Vs Bee

17. Rain Dogs

18. Ted Lasso

19. The Cleaner

20. The Outlaws

21. Trying

22. Two Doors Down

23. Young Sheldon

Talent Show

Claudia, Mika and Lang Lang in the reveal room on The Piano. Peter Ritson/Channel 4

1. Britain's Got Talent

2. Celebrity MasterChef

3. Dance 100

4. Dancing on Ice

5. Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star

6. Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars

7. Great British Menu

8. Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr

9. MasterChef: The Professionals

10. Next in Fashion

11. Portrait Artist of the Year

12. Project Icon: UK’s Next Music Star

13. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

14. Starstruck

15. Strictly Come Dancing

16. The Great British Bake Off

17. The Great British Sewing Bee

18. The Great Pottery Throw Down

19. The Piano

20. The Voice Kids

21. The Voice UK

First stage voting opens at 00:01 on Tuesday 23rd May 2023 and closes at 23:00 on Friday 2nd June 2023. Votes received outside of these times will not be counted. Restrictions on multiple voting apply. For full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice see www.nationaltvawards.com.

The 2023 National Television Awards will take place on Tuesday 5th September at London's 02 Arena. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. Head over to the NTA website for tickets.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.