NTAs 2023 longlist revealed – SAS Rogue Heroes, Call the Midwife and more
The longlist for the National Television Awards 2023 has been unveiled, scroll on for more.
It's that time of year again when all eyes turn towards The National Television Awards 2023 – and it's time to have your say and vote for the TV stars and shows you love the most.
This year, the biggest night in television will be hosted once again by Joel Dommett, who many will undoubtedly recognise for his presenting on The Masked Singer and In With a Shout. He'll be hosting the 2023 ceremony at The O2 London this September, for what is set to be a spectacular celebration of everything TV-related.
It's safe to say that the longlist is jam-packed full of stellar talent featuring some of the year's most talked-about dramas including SAS Rogue Heroes, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Ten Pound Poms and The Last of Us, among many others.
The likes of Call the Midwife, Endeavour and Death in Paradise are just a few of the picks in this year's longlist for Returning Drama, while actors like Ridley's Adrian Dunbar, Nolly's Helena Bonham Carter and Slow Horses' Gary Oldman are just some of the names receiving individual nods.
Read on for the full 2023 National Television Awards longlist and make sure to click on the voting link below.
All votes must be in by 11pm on Friday 2nd June 2023. The NTA shortlist will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins. Winners will be announced at the ceremony on ITV on 5th September 2023 (see full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice at www.nationaltvawards.com.
New Drama
1. A Spy Among Friends
2. Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans?
3. Andor
4. Bad Sisters
5. BEEF
6. Better
7. Beyond Paradise
8. Black Bird
9. Blue Lights
10. Crossfire
11. Great Expectations
12. House of the Dragon
13. Karen Pirie
14. Litvinenko
15. Malpractice
16. Marriage
17. Nolly
18. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
19. Ridley
20. SAS Rogue Heroes
21. Sherwood
22. Stonehouse
23. Suspect
24. Ten Pound Poms
25. The Bear
26. The Catch
27. The Control Room
28. The Devil’s Hour
29. The English
30. The Gold
31. The Hunt for Raoul Moat
32. The Last of Us
33. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
34. The Power
35. The Rig
36. The Suspect
37. Trom
38. Wednesday
39. Welcome to Chippendales
Reality Competition
1. Dated & Related
2. Go Hard or Go Home
3. I Kissed a Boy
4. Loaded in Paradise
5. Love Is Blind
6. Love Island
7. Race Across the World
8. Rise and Fall
9. SAS: Who Dares Wins
10. Tempting Fortune
11. The Apprentice
12. The Traitors
13. Too Hot to Handle
Authored Documentary
1. Brian Cox: How The Other Half Live
2. Charlene White: Empire's Child
3. Chris Kamara: Lost for Words
4. Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism
5. Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
6. Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All
7. Emily Atack: Asking for It?
8. James Arthur: Out of Our Minds
9. John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf
10. Katie Price: Trauma and Me
11. Kelly Holmes: Being Me
12. Kevin Sinfield: Going the Extra Mile
13. KSI: In Real Life
14. Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
15. Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
16. Michael J. Fox: Still
17. Oti Mabuse: My South Africa
18. Pamela: A Love Story
19. Rebekah Vardy: Jehovah’s Witnesses and Me
20. Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear
21. Rob Burrow: Living with MND
22. Spencer Matthews: Finding Michael
23. Steve Thompson Head On: Rugby, Dementia and Me
24. The Real Mo Farah
25. Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me
Returning Drama
1. All Creatures Great and Small
2. Call the Midwife
3. Death in Paradise
4. Doc Martin
5. Endeavour
6. Gangs of London
7. Grace
8. Grey’s Anatomy
9. Happy Valley
10. McDonald & Dodds
11. Shetland
12. Silent Witness
13. Slow Horses
14. Stranger Things
15. Strike
16. Succession
17. The Bay
18. The Crown
19. The Handmaid’s Tale
20. The Mandalorian
21. The Walking Dead
22. Unforgotten
23. Vera
24. Vienna Blood
25. You
TV Presenter
1. Adil Ray
2. Alan Carr
3. Alesha Dixon
4. Alex Jones
5. Alexander Armstrong
6. Alison Hammond
7. Ant & Dec
8. Ben Shephard
9. Bradley Walsh
10. Claudia Winkleman
11. Clive Myrie
12. Danny Dyer
13. Davina McCall
14. Dermot O'Leary
15. Emma Willis
16. Fiona Bruce
17. Gordon Ramsay
18. Graham Norton
19. Greg Davies
20. Greg James
21. Hannah Waddingham
22. Holly Willoughby
23. Iain Stirling
24. Jimmy Carr
25. Joe Lycett
26. Joel Dommett
27. John Bishop
28. Jonathan Ross
29. Jordan North
30. Lee Mack
31. Lorraine Kelly
32. Martin Lewis
33. Marvin Humes
34. Matt Baker
35. Maya Jama
36. Mel Giedroyc
37. Michael McIntyre
38. Mo Gilligan
39. Olly Murs
40. Paddy McGuinness
41. Phillip Schofield
42. Rob Beckett
43. Rochelle Humes
44. Romesh Ranganathan
45. RuPaul
46. Rylan
47. Sara Pascoe
48. Stephen Mulhern
49. Susanna Reid
50. Tess Daly
Factual
1. 24 Hours in Police Custody
2. A Year on Planet Earth
3. All or Nothing: Arsenal
4. Amanda & Alan's Italian Job
5. Ambulance
6. Antiques Roadshow
7. Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily
8. Bangers and Cash
9. Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad
10. Break Point
11. Cause of Death
12. Clarkson’s Farm
13. Countryfile
14. DIY SOS
15. DNA Journey
16. Dragons' Den
17. Fake or Fortune?
18. FIFA Uncovered
19. Frozen Planet II
20. Full Swing
21. Libby, Are You Home Yet?
22. Long Lost Family
23. Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
24. Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich
25. Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
26. Prehistoric Planet
27. Save Our Squad with David Beckham
28. Sort Your Life Out
29. Spector
30. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick
31. The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
32. The One Show
33. The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy
34. The Repair Shop
35. The Savoy
36. Top Gear
37. Welcome to Wrexham
38. Who Do You Think You Are?
39. Wild Isles
Drama Performance
1. Adrian Dunbar, Alex Ridley, Ridley
2. Aidan Turner, Joseph O’Loughlin, The Suspect
3. Alfie Allen, Jock Lewes, SAS Rogue Heroes
4. Andrew Buchan, Col McHugh, Better
5. Bella Ramsey, Ellie, The Last Of Us
6. Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
7. Brian Cox, Logan Roy, Succession
8. Connor Swindells, David Stirling, SAS Rogue Heroes
9. Corey Mylchreest, Young King George, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
10. Damian Lewis, Nicholas Elliott, A Spy Among Friends
11. David Morrissey, DCS Ian St Clair, Sherwood
12. David Tennant, Alexander Litvinenko, Litvinenko
13. Diego Luna, Cassian Andor, Andor
14. Dominic Cooper, Edwyn Cooper, The Gold
15. Dominic West, Prince Charles, The Crown | Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke, SAS Rogue Heroes
16. Elizabeth Debicki, Diana, Princess of Wales, The Crown
17. Emilia Fox, Dr. Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness
18. Emily Blunt, Lady Cornelia Locke, The English
19. Fionn Whitehead, Pip, Great Expectations
20. Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses
21. Guy Pearce, Kim Philby, A Spy Among Friends
22. Helena Bonham Carter, Noele Gordon, Nolly
23. Holliday Grainger, Robin Ellacott, Strike
24. Hugh Bonneville, DCI Brian Boyce, The Gold
25. Iain De Caestecker, Gabe, The Control Room
26. Iain Glen, Magnus, The Rig
27. Imelda Staunton, Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown
28. India Ria Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
29. Jack O’Connell, Paddy Mayne, SAS Rogue Heroes
30. James Nesbitt, Danny Frater, Suspect
31. James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
32. Jason Watkins, DS Dodds, McDonald & Dodds | Ed Collier, The Catch
33. Jeremy Allen White, Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, The Bear
34. Jessica Raine, Lucy Chambers, The Devil's Hour
35. Joanna Vanderham, Sam, The Control Room
36. Joanne Froggatt, Sarah Vincent, Sherwood
37. John Leguizamo, Rob Lopez, The Power
38. John Simm, DS Roy Grace, Grace
39. Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife
40. Keeley Hawes, Jo, Crossfire | Barbara Smith, Stonehouse
41. Kris Marshall, Humphrey Goodman, Beyond Paradise
42. Kumail Nanjiani, Somen "Steve" Banerjee, Welcome To Chippendales
43. Lauren Lyle, DS Pirie, Karen Pirie
44. Lee Ingleby, Neil Adamson, The Hunt For Raoul Moat | Jason, Crossfire
45. Leila Farzad, Lou Slack, Better
46. Lucy Boynton, Lady Frances Derwent, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?
47. Marsha Thomason, DS Jenn Townsend, The Bay
48. Martin Clunes, Dr. Martin Ellingham, Doc Martin
49. Martin Compston, Fulmer, The Rig
50. Matthew Macfadyen, John Stonehouse, Stonehouse | Thomas ‘Tom’ Wambsgans, Succession
51. Michelle Keegan, Kate, Ten Pound Poms
52. Niamh Algar, Dr Lucinda Edwards, Malpractice
53. Nicholas Ralph, James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small
54. Nicola Walker, Emma, Marriage
55. Pedro Pascal, Joel, The Last of Us | The Mandalorian
56. Peter Capaldi, Gideon, The Devil's Hour
57. Ralf Little, DI Neville Parker, Death In Paradise
58. Sanjeev Bhaskar, DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan, Unforgotten
59. Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley
60. Sean Bean, Ian, Marriage
61. Sharon Horgan, Eva Garvey, Bad Sisters
62. Shaun Evans, DS Endeavour Morse, Endeavour
63. Siân Brooke, Constable Grace Ellis, Blue Lights
64. Sinéad Keenan, DCI Jessica James, Unforgotten
65. Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Elliot Finch/Carter, Gangs of London
66. Tala Gouveia, DCI Lauren McDonald, McDonald & Dodds
67. Taron Egerton, Jimmy Keene, Black Bird
68. Tom Burke, Cormoran Strike, Strike
69. Toni Collette, Margot Cleary-Lopez, The Power
70. Will Poulter, Bobby Jones, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?
71. Zephryn Taitte, Cyril Robinson, Call the Midwife
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
1. Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
2. Celebrity Hunted
3. Eurovision Song Contest
4. Gogglebox
5. Have I Got News for You
6. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
7. Indian Matchmaking
8. Is It Cake?
9. Made in Chelsea
10. Michael McIntyre's Big Show
11. Never Mind the Buzzcocks
12. Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory
13. Rob & Romesh Vs
14. Scared of the Dark
15. Selling Sunset
16. Taskmaster
17. The Coronation Concert
18. The Kardashians
19. The Masked Singer
20. Would I Lie to You?
Serial Drama
1. Coronation Street
2. Doctors
3. EastEnders
4. Emmerdale
5. Hollyoaks
6. Home and Away
TV Interview
1. Amol Rajan Interviews
2. Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg
3. Harry: The Interview
4. Late Night Lycett
5. Louis Theroux Interviews...
6. Piers Morgan Uncensored
7. That’s My Time with David Letterman
8. The Big Narstie Show
9. The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
10. The Graham Norton Show
11. The John Bishop Show
12. The Jonathan Ross Show
13. The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
14. The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
Serial Drama Performance
1. Aaron Thiara, Ravi Gulati, EastEnders
2. Balvinder Sopal, Suki Panesar, EastEnders
3. Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
4. Chris Bisson, Jai Sharma, Emmerdale
5. Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders
6. Diane Parish, Denise Fox, EastEnders
7. Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
8. Elle Mulvaney, Amy Barlow, Coronation Street
9. Emma Atkins, Charity Dingle, Emmerdale
10. James Farrar, Zack Hudson, EastEnders
11. Jamie Lomas, Warren Fox, Hollyoaks
12. Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale
13. Jennifer Metcalfe, Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks
14. Kevin Mathurin, Charles Anderson, Emmerdale
15. Lillia Turner, Lily Slater, EastEnders
16. Lucy Pargeter, Chas Dingle, Emmerdale
17. Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
18. Niamh Blackshaw, Juliet Nightingale, Hollyoaks
19. Nick Pickard, Tony Hutchinson, Hollyoaks
20. Nikki Sanderson, Maxine Minniver, Hollyoaks
21. Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street
22. Richard Blackwood, Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks
23. Ryan Prescott, Ryan Connor, Coronation Street
24. Sair Khan, Alya Nazir, Coronation Street
Quiz Game Show
1. 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
2. A League Of Their Own
3. Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow
4. Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
5. Blankety Blank
6. Celebrity Bridge of Lies
7. Celebrity Catchphrase
8. Celebrity Lingo
9. Celebrity Mastermind
10. Cheat
11. Eggheads
12. Iain Stirling's CelebAbility
13. In for a Penny
14. In With A Shout
15. Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
16. Only Connect
17. Pointless Celebrities
18. Question of Sport
19. Richard Osman's House of Games
20. That's My Jam
21. The 1% Club
22. The Chase Celebrity Special
23. The Hit List
24. The Weakest Link
25. Tipping Point
26. University Challenge
27. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Rising Star
1. Abraham Popoola, Easter Ayodeji, The Rig
2. Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
3. Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders
4. Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
5. Jemma Donovan, Rayne Royce, Hollyoaks
6. Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale
7. Máiréad Tyers, Jen, Extraordinary
8. Ria Zmitrowicz, Roxy Monke, The Power
Daytime
1. Animal Park
2. Antiques Road Trip
3. Bargain Hunt
4. BBC Breakfast
5. Big Little Crimes
6. Bridge of Lies
7. Escape to the Country
8. Fastest Finger First
9. Father Brown
10. Good Morning Britain
11. Help! We Bought a Village
12. James Martin's Saturday Morning
13. Jeremy Vine
14. John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen
15. Lingo
16. Loose Women
17. Lorraine
18. Make It at Market
19. Morning Live
20. Pointless
21. Rip Off Britain
22. Saturday Kitchen
23. Steph's Packed Lunch
24. Sunday Brunch
25. The Bidding Room
26. The Chase
27. The Repair Shop
28. The Travelling Auctioneers
29. This Morning
30. Tipping Point
Comedy
1. A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
2. Abbott Elementary
3. Am I Being Unreasonable?
4. Avoidance
5. Bad Education
6. Black Ops
7. Brassic
8. Colin from Accounts
9. Dreamland
10. Everyone Else Burns
11. Extraordinary
12. Ghosts
13. How I Met Your Father
14. Inside No. 9
15. Mammals
16. Man Vs Bee
17. Rain Dogs
18. Ted Lasso
19. The Cleaner
20. The Outlaws
21. Trying
22. Two Doors Down
23. Young Sheldon
Talent Show
1. Britain's Got Talent
2. Celebrity MasterChef
3. Dance 100
4. Dancing on Ice
5. Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star
6. Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars
7. Great British Menu
8. Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
9. MasterChef: The Professionals
10. Next in Fashion
11. Portrait Artist of the Year
12. Project Icon: UK’s Next Music Star
13. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
14. Starstruck
15. Strictly Come Dancing
16. The Great British Bake Off
17. The Great British Sewing Bee
18. The Great Pottery Throw Down
19. The Piano
20. The Voice Kids
21. The Voice UK
First stage voting opens at 00:01 on Tuesday 23rd May 2023 and closes at 23:00 on Friday 2nd June 2023. Votes received outside of these times will not be counted. Restrictions on multiple voting apply. For full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice see www.nationaltvawards.com.
The 2023 National Television Awards will take place on Tuesday 5th September at London's 02 Arena. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. Head over to the NTA website for tickets.
