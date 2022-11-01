The National Television Awards (NTAs) are returning in 2023, and you can get tickets to see your favourite stars and cheer on the winners.

It’s the most fabulous night out for UK television, and you could be there to see all the glitz, glamour and drama in the flesh!

Promising to be a night to remember, next year's NTAs will mark the 28th year people have come together to celebrate the best this country's TV has to offer. Like all awards events, they always have an element to drama, and the unpredictability of live events adds to the excitement. Catch up on all the winners from the 2022 NTAs here.

The NTAs will take place on Tuesday 5th September 2023. Read on to find how to get your hands on tickets.

Where are the NTAs 2023?

The 2023 NTAs will be held in the O2 in London on Tuesday 5th September 2023.

The O2 is fully accessible with lifts and public areas designed for wheelchair use. Find out more about accessibility at the O2.

The arena is also well connected by bus, train, tube and even river on the Uber ferry - but aware that traffic is likely to be very heavy on the night of the NTAs. In 2015, Sheridan Smith missed collecting her award for Best Drama Performance in Cilla because she was stuck in traffic!

What are the NTA 2023 VIP packages?

If you want to make a special night of it, there are several different VIP packages available for the NTAs 2023.

Red Carpet VIP Tickets

The Red Carpet VIP ticket allows you to see the stars up close as they arrive on the red carpet. You also get a special red carpet gift, a reserved seat for the ceremony, and a souvenir and a brochure.

The dress code is smart/glamorous and the red carpet opens from 4:45pm.

Red Carpet tickets are available from £142.75.

Buy Red Carpet VIP Tickets to the 2023 NTAs at Ticketmaster.

Star Treatment Experience VIP Tickets

You are one of the stars after all, so why not get treated like one?

With this ticket, you will attend a sparkling drinks reception before the show where there will be a choice of drinks, as well as pre-show hair and make-up checks, and a relaxing pre-show hand massage and manicure. You will also have your own get-papped moment just like all the celebrities.

Star Treatment Experience tickets are available from £267.75.

Buy Star Treatment Experience VIP Tickets to the 2023 NTAs at Ticketmaster

NTAs 2023: How to get tickets

Tickets for the NTAs 2023 are on sale now. There is limited availability on tickets, especially the VIP ticket experiences, so don’t wait too long or you might miss out.

Buy NTAs 2023 tickets at Ticketmaster

