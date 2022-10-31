Set to take place next year, the match will be a landmark event with two of the best teams in women's football set to face off and do battle at London's Wembley Stadium.

The first-ever Women's Finalissima will pit Euro 2022 winners England against South American champions Brazil. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to bag tickets and be there in person.

With both teams at the top of their games, it's sure to be memorable and action-packed match - and for fans, it's another chance to see top talent like Georgia Stanway, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone. They'll be hoping to overcome the stylish, free-flowing football of Brazil's leading lights — Tamires, Adriana and Beatriz Zaneratto João.

Read on for our complete guide to getting your tickets.

What is the Women's Finalissima?

The Finalissima is essentially a new edition of the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, a special cup match which sees European champions face South American champions. The best international teams from Europe and South America have been occasionally facing off in this fixture since 1985, but it's not a regular occurrence, with the men's version having only taken place on three occasions previously.

Now, it's time for the first-ever women's Finalissima, which closely follows the last men's edition of the fixture, which was held back in June and saw Argentina beat Italy 3-0.

When is the Women's Finalissima?

The match will take place on 6th April 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

The game comes just a few months before the World Cup and will be a crucial chance for the teams to prepare in a competitive environment.

How to get tickets to Women's Finalissima 2023

Tickets went on sale this morning, 31st October, and can be bought direct from Wembley Stadium. However, at time of writing, tickets are in huge demand and there's already a long queue.

We've found one alternative vendor and while tickets may be slightly more expensive, it's a good way to guarantee your place in the ground if you're struggling with the queue, or if you're late to start your ticket search.

