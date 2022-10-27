Since he first rose to fame as part of boyband Take That in 1990, Robbie Williams has been firmly on the music scene. The singer, from Stoke-on-Trent, famously left the band and in 1996, forged a solo music career that was equally praised by critics and beloved by fans. He did rejoin the group for the album Progress in 2010, and Take That's following stadium tour became the biggest-selling concert in UK history at the time.

"Let me entertain you," Robbie Williams famously sang - and the good news is that he’s going to entertain us again at the Royal Albert Hall this November.

While Williams is offering a variety of tour dates for October and November 2022 around Europe, his upcoming shows at the Royal Albert Hall are a little different.

They're being filmed to be part of Williams’s upcoming big-budget biopic Better Man about his life and career. Described as "a musical fantasy", the movie is being directed by Michael Gracey who brought us The Greatest Showman, and will star Williams as he sings adapted versions of his well-known hits and portrays his life on and off the stage.

So where does the Royal Albert Hall come in? Well, the venue and its shows are being used to portray Williams’s iconic Live at the Albert show which took place in 2001 in the new film. Attendees will need to wear black tie attire, and will get a chance to be in the movie.

So, when is Robbie Williams playing at the Royal Albert Hall, and how can you get tickets?

When is Robbie Williams playing at the Royal Albert Hall?

Robbie Williams is playing at the Royal Albert Hall for two nights only, on the 6th and 7th of November 2022.

If you can’t make it to London, Williams is also touring across Europe in October and November 2022, including Dublin, Amsterdam and Oslo. Check out tickets and dates for the tour.

Robbie Williams at the Royal Albert Hall: when do tickets go on sale?

If you’re loving Robbie Williams instead, we’re here to make sure that you don’t miss out on tickets to see him.

Tickets go on sale today, Thursday 27th October, at 11am via Live Nation. Better get your black tie outfit sorted!

The Royal Albert Hall is well connected with South Kensington and High Street Kensington Tube stops nearby. Step-free access is available at doors 1, 3, 4, 8 and 9, and there are lifts throughout the venue. Find more details about accessibility services and facilities on the Royal Albert Hall website.

