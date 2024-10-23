In the announcement Lynne, who is the only official member, said: "My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014. It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. As the song goes: we're gonna do it One More Time."

Jim King, chief executive of European festivals at AEG Presents, said hosting ELO's final show was "an honour" and said: "Jeff Lynne's ELO are loved the world over the live shows are nothing short of extraordinary."

ELO was founded in 1970 by Lynne and keyboardist Roy Wood, who was later replaced by Richard Tandy. The group split in 1986 but re-formed in 2014 and three years later were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The group are best known for the song Mr Blue Sky, but also have a range of eclectic hits like Don't Bring Me Down and Evil Woman, so if you want to see them live, here's what you need to know.

Buy ELO BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

When is ELO's final show?

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

ELO will perform their last show at BST Hyde Park on Sunday 13th July 2025.

When is BST Hyde Park 2025?

BST Hyde Park is a summer concert series spread over three weeks, normally from late June to early July.

ELO is the first headliner to be announced for 2025 so far, but seeing as this year included SZA, Kylie Minogue and Kings of Leon, you can expect many more big names to be announced.

How to get tickets to see ELO at BST Hyde Park

BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster.

An artist pre-sale and BST pre-sale will go live at 10am on Wednesday 23rd October. This will be followed by a Ticketmaster and Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday 24th October at 10am.

General sale then opens at 9am on Friday 24th October, this is only for ELO's headline date, and not the other shows at BST Hyde Park.

