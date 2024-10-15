Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, he said: "The film is a classic and it's aged brilliantly and fashion and music go together so well, so there were so many scenes in the film that were crying out for music. It was a no brainer for me.

"It's fantastic to be able to write for this kind of musical because it's not Shakespeare, it's absolutely so much fun. It's got fantastic costumes, an incredible cast, and brilliant choreography."

The legendary rockstar said the show has been a real labour of love, taking a whole decade to bring to life. "It's taken a long time – about 10 years – these things don't come together quickly and we've had a few bumps in the road."

"But I'm so excited about seeing this musical and David's [Furnish] been my eyes as he was on Billy Elliot."

Elton John. Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage

While John's career as a musical theatre composer is slightly less famous than being, oh you know, one of the biggest rock stars of all time, it's still widely known that he composed the songs for Disney's The Lion King, earning him an Oscar, as well as the original West End run of Billy Elliot in 2005.

With the help of husband Furnish and Rocket Entertainments, he also worked on the musicals Tammy Faye, Next Fall and Rocktopia, Holler If Ya Hear Me and more.

With all that behind him, we definitely didn't expect to hear the 77-year-old say that the Devil Wears Prada musical had one of his best songs yet:

"The penultimate song in Act One is called The Devil Wears Prada, and it reminds me of an ABBA song, it's one of my favourite songs I've ever written."

He continued: "It's just so much fun, it's dance. It's a real fun up-tempo musical and I just think people are going to go crazy and dance the night away to this musical."

But despite its fun and up-beat style, John is clearly taking the show's potential very seriously. "I'm taking this to Broadway and I want Vanessa to win the Tony."

When and where can I see The Devil Wears Prada?

The Devil Wears Prada will run every Monday to Saturday from 24th October 2024 to 31st May 2025.

The show takes place at London's Dominion Theatre – found on Tottenham Court Road, with prices starting from £25.

