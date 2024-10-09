A Question of... Live tickets go on sale today as with Sue Barker leads UK tour
A Question of Sport's iconic trio reunite on stage next March.
Tickets are on sale today for A Question of... Live, with Sue Barker, Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson all reuniting for this one-off tour.
The iconic A Question of Sport trio will be heading for 11 venues across the UK next March, bringing with them a range of sporting legends as guests.
This live tour will feature the best bits from the original TV series, including quizzes, challenges, and the chance for audience members to test their sporting knowledge.
Barker, Tufnell and Dawson will also be sharing secrets from their years in the industry, as well as "behind-the-scenes tales from their careers you definitely won’t hear on TV".
Following the announcement of the tour, Barker said: "I am thrilled to be reuniting with Matt and Phil. We love a quiz. We love a laugh. Can’t wait!!" - which was echoed by Tufnell and Dawson.
The troupe haven't been seen on a panel together since their controversial replacement by the BBC in 2021. So, if this is the reunion you've been waiting for, here's what you need to know.
What are the UK tour dates and venues for A Question of... Live?
A Question of... Live is hitting up 11 UK venues from 1st to 23rd March 2025. Here's the full list of dates.
- 1st Mar 2025 – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 2nd Mar 2025 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 5th Mar 2025 – Bath, Forum
- 6th Mar 2025 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 7th Mar 2025 – Bournemouth, BIC
- 10th Mar 2025 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 11th Mar 2025 – Basingstoke, Anvil
- 12th Mar 2025 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
- 21st Mar 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 22nd Mar 2025 – Manchester, Palace Theatre
- 23rd Mar 2025 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
How to get tickets to A Question of... Live UK tour
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 9th October.
Nine of the dates can be found at Ticketmaster, while the Torquay and Oxford dates can be found at ATG Tickets.
The dates on ATG Tickets will have a short pre-sale for ATG+ members, but for Ticketmaster there is no pre-sale, so make sure you're on it and read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
