This live tour will feature the best bits from the original TV series, including quizzes, challenges, and the chance for audience members to test their sporting knowledge.

Barker, Tufnell and Dawson will also be sharing secrets from their years in the industry, as well as "behind-the-scenes tales from their careers you definitely won’t hear on TV".

Following the announcement of the tour, Barker said: "I am thrilled to be reuniting with Matt and Phil. We love a quiz. We love a laugh. Can’t wait!!" - which was echoed by Tufnell and Dawson.

The troupe haven't been seen on a panel together since their controversial replacement by the BBC in 2021. So, if this is the reunion you've been waiting for, here's what you need to know.

A Question of... Live is hitting up 11 UK venues from 1st to 23rd March 2025. Here's the full list of dates.

How to get tickets to A Question of... Live UK tour

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 9th October.

Nine of the dates can be found at Ticketmaster, while the Torquay and Oxford dates can be found at ATG Tickets.

The dates on ATG Tickets will have a short pre-sale for ATG+ members, but for Ticketmaster there is no pre-sale, so make sure you're on it and read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

