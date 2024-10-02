After celebrating 25 years on the West End stage this spring, beloved musical Mamma Mia! is saying "I do, I do, I do" to another UK tour.

The story of Donna, Sophie, and her three potential dads which has sprung a musical phenomenon and two blockbuster movies – is heading out in October 2025 to take a chance on the rest of the country.

So far shows have been confirmed in Southampton, Bristol, Oxford and Edinburgh, with more dates due to be announced.

Following the announcement, the show's creator Judy Craymer said: "It’s fabulous that Mamma Mia! will be returning to Southampton, Bristol, Oxford and Edinburgh."

She continued: "Mamma Mia!’s much-loved story inspired by ABBA’s irresistible hits is celebrating 25 years in the West End and continues to thrill audiences around the world. We can’t wait to again visit these great cities with the new UK tour and welcome back audiences to our Greek island idyll!"

Craymer, alongside Richard East, and ABBA's own Björn Ulvaeus first brought the show to life in 1999. Since then it's been seen by over 70 million people worldwide. If you're not yet one of them, we can't think of a better way for you to spend your money, money, money.

What are the Mamma Mia! UK tour dates?

Just four dates have been announced so far for the Mamma Mia! UK tour, with more due to be announced soon. Here's what's available:

How much do Mamma Mia! tickets cost?

Tickets range from £19.50 to £129.50, but will of course depend on the dates, venue and where you choose to sit.

How to get Mamma Mia! UK tour tickets

Tickets for Oxford, Bristol and Edinburgh went on sale on 17th September, meanwhile the Southampton dates go on sale on Wednesday 2nd October at ATG Tickets. So far availability is high across the dates, but make sure you don't miss out.

Buy Mamma Mia UK tour tickets at ATG Tickets

How to see Mamma Mia! in London

You can of course, always see Mamma Mia in its home at the Novello Theatre, where it has been running since 1999. The show runs every Monday to Saturday and currently stars the incredible Mazz Murray as Donna.

Tickets are available from £21 at London Theatre Direct and Ticketmaster.

