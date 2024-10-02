So far shows have been confirmed in Southampton, Bristol, Oxford and Edinburgh, with more dates due to be announced.

Following the announcement, the show's creator Judy Craymer said: "It’s fabulous that Mamma Mia! will be returning to Southampton, Bristol, Oxford and Edinburgh."

She continued: "Mamma Mia!’s much-loved story inspired by ABBA’s irresistible hits is celebrating 25 years in the West End and continues to thrill audiences around the world. We can’t wait to again visit these great cities with the new UK tour and welcome back audiences to our Greek island idyll!"

Craymer, alongside Richard East, and ABBA's own Björn Ulvaeus first brought the show to life in 1999. Since then it's been seen by over 70 million people worldwide. If you're not yet one of them, we can't think of a better way for you to spend your money, money, money.

Just four dates have been announced so far for the Mamma Mia! UK tour, with more due to be announced soon. Here's what's available:

24th Oct – 8th Nov 2025 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

11th – 22nd Nov 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome

25th Nov – 6th Dec 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre

9th Dec 2025 – 4th Jan 2026 – Edinburgh, Playhouse

How much do Mamma Mia! tickets cost?

Tickets range from £19.50 to £129.50, but will of course depend on the dates, venue and where you choose to sit.

How to get Mamma Mia! UK tour tickets

Tickets for Oxford, Bristol and Edinburgh went on sale on 17th September, meanwhile the Southampton dates go on sale on Wednesday 2nd October at ATG Tickets. So far availability is high across the dates, but make sure you don't miss out.

How to see Mamma Mia! in London

You can of course, always see Mamma Mia in its home at the Novello Theatre, where it has been running since 1999. The show runs every Monday to Saturday and currently stars the incredible Mazz Murray as Donna.

Tickets are available from £21 at London Theatre Direct and Ticketmaster.

