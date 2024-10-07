Sue Barker returns for A Question Of live tour – reunites with Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson
The popular trio resume their tenure for a tour in the spring.
A Question of Sport fans can look forward to a reunion for one of the show's most popular presenting teams as Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell take the quiz on a live tour.
The show will play at 11 locations across England, with organisers promising "rounds and challenges familiar to everyone, along with exciting new elements created just for the tour".
Paying homage to the television version, each tour date will feature a panel of guests from the world of sport, with the exact line-up set to be confirmed nearer to the dates in March 2025.
The press release adds that "audience members will get a chance to test their sporting knowledge" against the hosts, while they can also expect to hear "behind-the-scenes tales from their careers [that] you definitely won't hear on TV".
Barker became the face of A Question of Sport in 1997, with Dawson joining her in 2004 and Tufnell arriving four years later, with their fun chemistry attracting a loyal fan base for the long-running quiz show.
Their replacement by Paddy McGuinness, Sam Quek and Ugo Monye in 2021 was greeted with some controversy by longtime viewers, with the show ultimately being scrapped two years later amid falling ratings and funding cuts.
The earlier trio can be seen on tour in Brighton, London, Bath, Leicester, Bournemouth, Ipswich, Basingstoke, Torquay, Oxford, Manchester and Nottingham in March of next year. Tickets are available at MyTicket from Wednesday morning at 10am.
Sue Barker said: "I am thrilled to be reuniting with Matt and Phil. We love a quiz. We love a laugh. Can’t wait!"
Matt Dawson commented: "I am delighted to be going on tour with Sue and Tuffers and welcoming back some of our favourite sporting guests from over the years."
Phil Tufnell added: "I can’t wait to get back on the road with the dream team of Sue, Matt and me! Good luck Sue in looking after Matt and me and all our great guests."
A Question of... Live! tickets are available now.
