Blanchett is set to play fading actress Arkadina, while Corrin stars as the up-and-coming performer Nina.

Rounding out the lead cast is fellow The Crown actor Tom Burke as story writer Trigorin, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Blanchett's playwright son Konstantin – making his West End debut.

The story follows these four artists when they meet at a country state and experience a series of conflicts like lost love, fame and unfulfilled potential.

More like this

Also in the cast is fellow Priyanga Burford, Zachary Hart, Paul Higgins, Tanya Reynolds and Jason Watkins.

This new adaptation is being brought to life by Duncan Macmillan and Thomas Ostermeier for a limited run at The Barbican next March. Here's how you can grab tickets.

When and where can I see The Seagull?

The production opens on 6th March and runs until 5th April 2025 at The Barbican, with previews starting from 26th February.

For those who haven't been before, The Barbican sits just minutes away from Barbican tube station (on the Metropolitan, Liverpool and Hammersmith and City lines), and Moorgate (Elizabeth, Metropolitan, Liverpool and Hammersmith and City lines).

How to get tickets to The Seagull

Tickets go on general sale from Wednesday 9th October at 10am. However, if you're a Barbican patron or member you can get priority tickets from 7th October.

For every show, 100 tickets will be released for just £20.

Buy The Seagull tickets at LOVE Theatre

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

For more West End news and reviews, here's the best Halloween West End shows, plus how to see a Gavin and Stacey star in The Tempest and Brie Larson in Elektra.