Gavin & Stacey star joins Sigourney Weaver in The Tempest
You won't have to wait for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special to see this star.
Everyone's favourite Essex boy, Mathew Horne, has been cast in Jamie Lloyd's upcoming production of The Tempest.
The Gavin & Stacey star will join Hollywood legend Sigourney Weaver for the show's limited run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane this December.
The full cast was announced today, with Horne set to play comic relief character Trinculo to Weaver's Prospero.
Joining them is Jason Barnett (Stephano), Jude Akuwudike (Alonso), Selina Cadell (Gonzalo), Mathew Horne (Trinculo), Mara Huf (Miranda), Forbes Masson (Caliban), Mason Alexander Park (Ariel), James Phoon (Ferdinand), Oliver Ryan (Sebastian) and Tim Steed (Antonio).
Despite being best known for Gavin & Stacey – which returns this Christmas for its final ever episode – Horne also has a number of theatre credits including plays like The Lover / The Collection, Noises Off and The Homecoming and the Rain Man UK Tour.
Meanwhile, Weaver is set to make her West End debut. To see both actors live, here's everything you need to know.
When and where can I see Mathew Horne and Sigourney Weaver in The Tempest?
The Tempest will be taking place from 19th December 2024 until 1st February 2025, with previews showing from 7th December.
The production will be taking place in the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which is within walking distance of Covent Garden station (Piccadilly Line) and Temple station (Circle Line, District Line), as well as numerous bus routes.
How to get tickets to see Mathew Horne and Sigourney Weaver in The Tempest
Tickets to see the Tempest went on sale in August, but there is still availability left at LW Theatres.
Tickets start from £35 or you can buy hospitality tickets at Seat Unique from £164.
