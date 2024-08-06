Weaver will be taking on the role of Prospero, interestingly a role usually played by a male actor. However, this won't be the first time a woman has starred as Prospero, with Doctor Who's Alex Kingston becoming the first actress to play this role in a major production last year.

Following the production of The Tempest, Lloyd is set to direct Much Ado About Nothing, this time starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell.

This double bill will be the first time that Shakespeare plays have been staged at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in half a century. The last time The Bard's words were spoken in the theatre was in 1957 in Peter Brook's production of The Tempest starring John Gielgud.

Therefore, it's only fitting that this Shakespeare season opens with the same play. The Tempest will be running from December 2024 until February 2025, giving you plenty of chances to see Sigourney Weaver shine in the timeless tale of forgiveness and revenge.

Buy The Tempest tickets at LW Theatres

There's plenty going on in the West End this season. Lily Collins is making her West End debut in Barcelona, plus Tosin Cole is returning to the West End with Shifters.

When and where is Sigourney Weaver's The Tempest showing in London?

The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver will be taking place from 19th December 2024 until 1st February 2025, with previews showing from 7th December.

The production will be taking place in the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which is within walking distance of Covent Garden station (Piccadilly Line) and Temple station (Circle Line, District Line), as well as numerous bus routes.



When do The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver go on sale?

Priority access tickets will be released 11am on Tuesday 6th August, with general sale tickets going on sale at 11am on Wednesday 7th August.



How to sign up for priority access tickets for The Tempest

Head over to the LW Theatres website where you can sign up for priority access 24 hours before general sale tickets are released.



How much are tickets to see Sigourney Weaver in The Tempest?

Prices haven't been confirmed yet, but you can expect costs to vary depending on which performance you attend and which seats you've chosen.



If you're looking for more things to do in the UK capital, check out our guide to what to do in London this weekend and the best West End shows, plays and musicals.