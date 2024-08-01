Starring Cole and School Girls actress Heather Agyepong, Shifters is an "intoxicating show about the complexities of relationships" penned by the award-winning Benedict Lombe and directed by Lynette Linton.

It follows the lives of exes Dre and Des and their reunion after eight years away from each other.

After the off-West End run, the show received strong reviews across the board, being described as "captivating," "laugh-out-loud funny," "tremendous" and more.

So, if you're looking to laugh, cry and dive into a fabulous new story, here's how you can get tickets.

Buy Shifters tickets from £20 at ATG Tickets

Buy Shifters tickets from £25 at London Theatre Direct

What is the play Shifters about?

Shifters is the story of Dre and Des (Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole), two old flames whose paths collide eight years after the end of their relationship.

Now 32, the two have led very different lives, with Des achieving her artistic dreams in America while Dre stayed closer to home. But as the time comes for Des to leave again, the two can't help but reconnect and remember the old times, and they're forced wonder if they've been brought back together for a reason.

Where can I see Shifters at the West End?

Shifters is being held at The Duke of York's Theatre, right in the heart of the West End.

The venue sits just off of Leicester Square, which means you can get there via Leicester Square (Piccadilly and Northern lines) or Charing Cross (Bakerloo and Northern lines).

How long is Shifters at the West End for?

Shifters will run from Monday 12th August to Saturday 12th October 2024.

Shows will take place every Monday to Saturday, with two shows on Wednesdays and Saturdays. And, if you're wondering, the duration is one hour and 40 minutes with no interval.

How to get Shifters tickets

Tickets are on sale at ATG Tickets and London Theatre Direct, and there are still good levels of availability throughout the run.

Tickets from ATG are slightly cheaper, starting at £20 with a £3.95 booking fee, compared to £25 at London Theatre Direct.

Be aware that some of the seats you can buy for Shifters are on-stage. If you buy an on-stage seat, you won't be admitted if you arrive after the start time and you won't be able to leave your seat once the show starts. Lastly, glassware, glass bottles and snacks won't be allowed on stage.

Buy Shifters tickets from £20 at ATG Tickets

Buy Shifters tickets from £25 at London Theatre Direct

