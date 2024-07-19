"I would say this is the part I relate to the most," said Clifton, "she was one of my dream roles to start with".

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Clifton explained Princess Fiona is "not your typical princess" and she likewise had never felt like "your typical ballroom dancer".

"When you think of a ballroom dancer, you do think of a Ginger Rogers or a Grace Kelly, you know, charming, softly spoken, well dressed." she added. "But I'm not like that – however much my mum tried to make me elegant and classy!"

More like this

Shrek the musical. Marc Brenner

The pro-dancer has so far played Fiona up and down the country on the Shrek the Musical UK tour, running since July 2023. But now, she's bringing the "feisty" Princess to London for the first time, which Clifton described as a "dream come true".

The show's stint at the Eventim Apollo will see the return of Anthony Lawrence as Shrek and the debut of new cast member Todrick Hall as Donkey.

Speaking about her excitement for people to come and see the show, Clifton said there would be something in it for all ages: "As you can expect there's jokes in there for kids, but there's plenty of jokes in there for adults to that will just go right over kids' heads."

With this new run, and the news that a Shrek 5 is on the way, Clifton also pointed out why the franchise is still so loved, and relevant, today. "Apart from it being a fun and happy musical there's a message behind it too, and that is just be who you want to be."

She said that, like in both hers and Fiona's case, it's about being yourself and not trying to be what other people think of you. Although when we asked her what her biggest takeaway from the show was...

"Well whenever in my whole life, am I going to be applauded again for farting in front of 3,000 people? When?"

Buy Shrek the Musical tickets at London Theatre Direct

Buy Shrek the Musical tickets at TodayTix

When and where can I see Joanne Clifton in Shrek the Musical?

Shrek the musical. Marc Brenner

Shrek the Musical's London run begins tonight! The show will run from Friday 19th July to 31st August, so make sure you head over to the swamp and get yourself some tickets.

The run is taking place at the Eventim Apollo – formerly Hammersmith Apollo – which is just a short walk from Hammersmith station on the Piccadilly, District, Circle and Hammersmith and City lines.

How to get Shrek the Musical tickets

Tickets are available now at London Theatre Direct and Today Tix and there's still plenty of availability over the coming weeks.

Right now, the best price we've found is on London Theatre Direct, who are running a sale, for £25. However, you can also buy TodayTix tickets from £35 or try your hand at their Rush tickets scheme.

Buy Shrek the Musical tickets at London Theatre Direct

Buy Shrek the Musical tickets at TodayTix

Advertisement

For more information, here's how TodayTix Rush tickets work and how to get last-minute theatre tickets. Plus, check out the best kids' theatre shows.