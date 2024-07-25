The classic Dickens story is now in its eighth year at the theatre and has been once again adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Last year the role was taken by Simm's Time Lord counter-part Christopher Eccleston, and saw 66,000 people coming through the door.

The show's director Matthew Warchus commented: "For 2024, we’re delighted to be welcoming the brilliant John Simm as Scrooge. He’ll be donning the red coat and crumpled top hat and joining an outstanding ensemble cast as we share another feast of music, magic and festive joy with our audiences, whether they’re seeing the production for their first time or the eighth!"

A will take place over the Christmas period, starting on 9th November. So, here's everything you need to know about tickets.

Buy A Christmas Carol tickets at London Theatre Direct

Buy A Christmas Carol tickets at LOVE Theatre

Where can I see John Simm in A Christmas Carol?

John Simm. BBC

John Simm's time as the tight-fisted hand to the grind stone will take place at The Old Vic theatre at Waterloo. To get there you can head to Waterloo (Bakerloo, Northern, Jubilee, Waterloo & City line) or Waterloo East (National Rail).

How long does A Christmas Carol run for?

This production of A Christmas Carol will run from 9th November 2024 to 4th January 2025. Bear in mind that although Christmas will be over, there's likely to be more availability after the Christmas period.

How much do A Christmas Carol tickets cost?

Tickets start at £17 at London Theatre Direct and £15.60 at LOVE Theatre – but be aware this comes with a booking fee. The prices then go up by £31, £49, £62, £90, £112 and £162.

How to get A Christmas Carol tickets

Tickets are on sale now at London Theatre Direct and LOVE Theatre.

There's currently still plenty of availability, although this will run out as we get closer to Christmas, so don't hang around.

We know it's early, but here's the full list of best Christmas shows and best UK pantomimes.