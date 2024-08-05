How to get Barcelona tickets Money Heist star joins Lily Collins in West End cast
Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte are making their West End debuts in Bess Wohl's Barcelona this October. With tickets on sale now, here's how to get your hands on them.
One late night in Barcelona, an American tourist goes home with a handsome Spaniard. As you'd expect, the night begins as a carefree, one-night stand, and you wonder, 'What on earth could go wrong?' Well, it turns out a lot. This casual evening becomes an invitation to danger, and the two characters' personal and political lives catastrophically intertwine.
Barcelona is written by American playwright and screenwriter Bess Wohl, and is brought to life by director Lynette Linton. The West End premiere of Barcelona is penned to be explosive, surprising and sexy, and the play explores the fantasy of who we pretend to be versus the truth of who we are.
Lily Collins (of Emily in Paris and MaXXXine) will star as Irene, the American tourist, and Money Heist's Álvaro Morte is taking on the role of Spaniard Manuel.
Wohl's play had its world premiere back in 2013 at the People’s Light & Theatre Company in Pennsylvania, before showcasing at LA’s Geffen Playhouse. This will be Barcelona's West End debut, and, funnily enough, it's also Collins and Morte's West End debut.
As we've seen with a lot of big-name theatre shows recently, such as Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton and Kiss Me, Kate with Adrian Dunbar, Barcelona will be a limited-time run. The play will perform at London's Duke of York’s Theatre for 12 weeks only from October.
Enticed? Let's find out how you can secure Barcelona tickets today.
How long is Barcelona with Lily Collins in London for?
Barcelona, starring Collins and Morte, will perform for 12 weeks only at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre.
In a statement, Les Misérables' Collins said: "It has been a childhood dream of mind to perform in the West End, and I’m hugely excited to make my stage debut in Bess’ exciting play, Barcelona.
"Working with this team has truly been a gift, and I cannot wait for audiences to be taken on a thrilling journey as the play unravels. I knew the moment I finished reading the script, I had to play Irene."
The theatre show premieres on Monday 21st October 2024 and it'll draw its final curtain on Saturday 11th January 2025.
Duke of York’s Theatre is a West End theatre located on St Martin's Lane. The London theatre is easy to get to via public transport, as its nearby stations are Leicester Square (for the Northern line), Charing Cross (for the southeastern) and Piccadilly Circus (for the Bakerloo line).
How to get tickets for Barcelona with Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte
Tickets for Barcelona are on sale right now, having been released at midday today (Monday 5th August).
You can purchase tickets from Love Theatre and ATG Tickets - but be quick, as we can imagine a limited-time show with big names such as Barcelona will sell out quickly.
