Lily Collins (of Emily in Paris and MaXXXine) will star as Irene, the American tourist, and Money Heist's Álvaro Morte is taking on the role of Spaniard Manuel.

Wohl's play had its world premiere back in 2013 at the People’s Light & Theatre Company in Pennsylvania, before showcasing at LA’s Geffen Playhouse. This will be Barcelona's West End debut, and, funnily enough, it's also Collins and Morte's West End debut.

As we've seen with a lot of big-name theatre shows recently, such as Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton and Kiss Me, Kate with Adrian Dunbar, Barcelona will be a limited-time run. The play will perform at London's Duke of York’s Theatre for 12 weeks only from October.

Enticed? Let's find out how you can secure Barcelona tickets today.

How long is Barcelona with Lily Collins in London for?

Lily Collins. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Barcelona, starring Collins and Morte, will perform for 12 weeks only at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre.

In a statement, Les Misérables' Collins said: "It has been a childhood dream of mind to perform in the West End, and I’m hugely excited to make my stage debut in Bess’ exciting play, Barcelona.

"Working with this team has truly been a gift, and I cannot wait for audiences to be taken on a thrilling journey as the play unravels. I knew the moment I finished reading the script, I had to play Irene."

The theatre show premieres on Monday 21st October 2024 and it'll draw its final curtain on Saturday 11th January 2025.

Duke of York’s Theatre is a West End theatre located on St Martin's Lane. The London theatre is easy to get to via public transport, as its nearby stations are Leicester Square (for the Northern line), Charing Cross (for the southeastern) and Piccadilly Circus (for the Bakerloo line).

How to get tickets for Barcelona with Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte

Tickets for Barcelona are on sale right now, having been released at midday today (Monday 5th August).

You can purchase tickets from Love Theatre and ATG Tickets - but be quick, as we can imagine a limited-time show with big names such as Barcelona will sell out quickly.

