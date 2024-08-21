How to get White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets to see TV stars in West End play
Get ready for an unforgettable theatre experience as TV and film stars such as Daisy Edgar Jones and Michael Sheen take on this new West End play.
After touring the world for over a decade, fans of Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit will be delighted to hear that the seminal play is finally making its West End debut.
So, what is White Rabbit Red Rabbit about? Well, that really depending on which actor is tackling the one-person play on any given night.
Broadly, the play is a commentary on freedom, the theatre and the very nature of the performance, with plenty of audience participation thrown into the mix. It also touches on the political state of Soleimanpour’s home country Iran, as well as the wider world.
However, there's a pretty major twist. The play is not to be performed by the same actor twice, and each actor who takes part encounters the script for the first time in a sealed envelope on stage.
What results is an incredibly intimate and unpredictable piece of theatre. Each actor's response to the work is different, therefore each performance is different.
There are plenty of familiar faces popping up in the West End run of White Rabbit Red Rabbit. Comedy fans will be excited to see the likes of Nick Mohammed, John Bishop and Alan Davies, while screen junkies can look out for Daisy Edgar Jones, Keith Allen and Sally Phillips.
There's even a little something for Doctor Who fans, with both Freema Agyeman and Catherine Tate taking to the stage.
So, if you're in the mood for a truly unique theatre experience, we've put together the ultimate guide to how to get White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets.
Buy White Rabbit Red Rabbit ticket at TodayTix
White Rabbit Red Rabbit: UK dates and venue
Each performance will be taking place at Soho Place, with a different actor taking to the stage for each performance. Here's a full list of dates and the performer who will be on stage:
- Tuesday 1 October (8pm) – Nick Mohammed
- Wednesday 2 October (8pm) – Mathew Baynton
- Thursday 3 October (8pm) – Jill Halfpenny
- Friday 4 October (8pm) – Michael Sheen
- Saturday 5 October (3pm) – Daisy Edgar Jones
- Saturday 5 October (8pm – Pearl Mackie
- Sunday 6 October (2pm) – Ben Bailey Smith
- Sunday 6 October (8pm) – Jason Isaacs
- Tuesday 8 October (8pm) – Olly Alexander
- Wednesday 9 October (8pm) – Kate Fleetwood
- Thursday 10 October (8pm) – Alfred Enoch
- Friday 11 October (8pm) – John Bishop
- Saturday 12 October (3pm) – Tonia Sotiropoulou
- Saturday 12 October (8pm) – Jonathan Pryce
- Sunday 13 October (2pm) – Keith Allen
- Sunday 13 October (6pm) – Richard Gadd
- Monday 14 October (8pm) – Omari Douglas
- Tuesday 15 October (8pm) – Alan Davies
- Wednesday 16 October (8pm) – Sally Phillips
- Thursday 17 October (8pm) – Catherine Tate
- Friday 18 October (8pm) – Freema Agyeman
- Saturday 19 October (2pm) – Julie Hesmondhalgh
- Saturday 19 October (5pm) – Joe Dempsie
- Saturday 19 October (8pm) – Callum Scott Howells
Buy White Rabbit Red Rabbit ticket at TodayTix
When do White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the play are now on sale at TodayTix. However, you should act quickly as tickets for some performances have already sold out.
Buy White Rabbit Red Rabbit ticket at TodayTix
How much are White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets?
Your ticket price will depend on which performer you want to go and see.
From £23 upwards, you can see Jill Halfpenny, Pearl Mackie, Ben Bailey Smith, Kate Fleetwood, Tonia Sotiropoulou, Keith Allen, Omari Douglas, Julie Hesmondhaigh and Joe Dempsie.
Prices start from £45 for performers Nick Mohammed, Alfred Enoch, John Bishop, Alan Davies, Sally Phillips and Freema Agyeman, and £69 for Matthew Baynton.
Several performers including Michael Sheen and Daisy Edgar Jones have already sold out their show.
Buy White Rabbit Red Rabbit ticket at TodayTix
How to get White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets?
Head on over to the TodayTix website, where you can snag a ticket to the show of your choosing.
Buy White Rabbit Red Rabbit ticket at TodayTix
It's a great year for celebs coming to the West End, with Sigourney Weaver starring in The Tempest and Tosin Cole reprising his role in Shifters.