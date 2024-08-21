Broadly, the play is a commentary on freedom, the theatre and the very nature of the performance, with plenty of audience participation thrown into the mix. It also touches on the political state of Soleimanpour’s home country Iran, as well as the wider world.

However, there's a pretty major twist. The play is not to be performed by the same actor twice, and each actor who takes part encounters the script for the first time in a sealed envelope on stage.

What results is an incredibly intimate and unpredictable piece of theatre. Each actor's response to the work is different, therefore each performance is different.

There are plenty of familiar faces popping up in the West End run of White Rabbit Red Rabbit. Comedy fans will be excited to see the likes of Nick Mohammed, John Bishop and Alan Davies, while screen junkies can look out for Daisy Edgar Jones, Keith Allen and Sally Phillips.

There's even a little something for Doctor Who fans, with both Freema Agyeman and Catherine Tate taking to the stage.

So, if you're in the mood for a truly unique theatre experience, we've put together the ultimate guide to how to get White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets.

Each performance will be taking place at Soho Place, with a different actor taking to the stage for each performance. Here's a full list of dates and the performer who will be on stage:

Tuesday 1 October (8pm) – Nick Mohammed

Wednesday 2 October (8pm) – Mathew Baynton

Thursday 3 October (8pm) – Jill Halfpenny

Friday 4 October (8pm) – Michael Sheen

Saturday 5 October (3pm) – Daisy Edgar Jones

Saturday 5 October (8pm – Pearl Mackie

Sunday 6 October (2pm) – Ben Bailey Smith

Sunday 6 October (8pm) – Jason Isaacs

Tuesday 8 October (8pm) – Olly Alexander

Wednesday 9 October (8pm) – Kate Fleetwood

Thursday 10 October (8pm) – Alfred Enoch

Friday 11 October (8pm) – John Bishop

Saturday 12 October (3pm) – Tonia Sotiropoulou

Saturday 12 October (8pm) – Jonathan Pryce

Sunday 13 October (2pm) – Keith Allen

Sunday 13 October (6pm) – Richard Gadd

Monday 14 October (8pm) – Omari Douglas

Tuesday 15 October (8pm) – Alan Davies

Wednesday 16 October (8pm) – Sally Phillips

Thursday 17 October (8pm) – Catherine Tate

Friday 18 October (8pm) – Freema Agyeman

Saturday 19 October (2pm) – Julie Hesmondhalgh

Saturday 19 October (5pm) – Joe Dempsie

Saturday 19 October (8pm) – Callum Scott Howells

When do White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the play are now on sale at TodayTix. However, you should act quickly as tickets for some performances have already sold out.

How much are White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets?

Your ticket price will depend on which performer you want to go and see.

From £23 upwards, you can see Jill Halfpenny, Pearl Mackie, Ben Bailey Smith, Kate Fleetwood, Tonia Sotiropoulou, Keith Allen, Omari Douglas, Julie Hesmondhaigh and Joe Dempsie.

Prices start from £45 for performers Nick Mohammed, Alfred Enoch, John Bishop, Alan Davies, Sally Phillips and Freema Agyeman, and £69 for Matthew Baynton.

Several performers including Michael Sheen and Daisy Edgar Jones have already sold out their show.

How to get White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets?

Head on over to the TodayTix website, where you can snag a ticket to the show of your choosing.

