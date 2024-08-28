Liam and Noel's onstage and offstage fights, mid-concert walk-offs and frequent band break-ups and reunions were part and parcel of the Oasis experience.

Things eventually reaching breaking point in 2009, when Oasis definitively broke up due to yet another fight between the Gallagher brothers. Not even that line in the sand could stop the Gallaghers from bickering, as they continued to swipe at each other through X (formerly Twitter) and the media.

However, their feud and ensuing band break-up didn't stop them from producing some of the most iconic and era-defining music of the nineties and early noughties.

The Manchester band played a key role in the Britpop revival and the emergence of Cool Britannia, a cultural moment which saw British culture reach prominence in the global stage.

That's not even to mention their generational anthems. Songs like Wonderwall, Don't Look Back in Anger and Live Forever have showed no decline in popularity and continue to capture the British spirit.

Oasis have sold over 70 million albums worldwide, with the iconic Definitely Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory? counting for a large percentage of that. They've received multiple awards, including six Brit Awards, 17 NME Awards, and nine Q Awards, as well as achieving chart success in several countries across the world.

An Oasis reunion has been making its way through the rumour mill almost as soon as the band broke up; however, Noel and Liam's seemingly irreconcilable differences made this seem like just a pipe dream.

It then came as a shock when the band announced their reunion tour, with many fans being intrigued at what a Gallagher brothers reunion will look like 15 years after their initial split.

Oasis are set to hit up a number of venues across the UK and Ireland in their Oasis Live '25 tour. Here's everything you need to know to get your hands on a ticket — but knowing Noel and Liam, we'd maybe recommend adding some insurance.

Oasis will be heading to five different locations across the UK and Ireland next year. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

4th July 2025 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July 2025 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July 2025 — Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July 2025 — Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July 2025 — Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July 2025 — Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July 2025 — London, Wembley Stadium

26th July 2025 — London, Wembley Stadium

2nd August 2025 — London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August 2025 — London, Wembley Stadium

8th August 2025 — Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

9th August 2025 — Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

16th August 2025 — Dublin, Croke Park

17th August 2025 — Dublin, Croke Park

So far, Oasis have stated that these are the only dates in Europe next year; however, Oasis Live '25 has been described as a world tour, leading fans to speculate that there are more dates outside the UK and Ireland to be announced.

What is the Oasis pre-sale ballot?

In order to cope with the inevitably huge demand for tickets, Oasis have followed in the footsteps of an increasing number of artists, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Pearl Jam, by introducing a registration system.

This allows fans in the know to register for a pre-sale ballot which will go live on Friday 30th August, ahead of general sale tickets being released.

These systems were introduced as a way of curbing demand and ensuring that tickets go into the hands of fans, rather than bots and ticket touts.

However, Oasis's pre-sale registration system comes with a little bit of a difference.

When registering, fans will have to provide their contact details, and then answer a general knowledge question about the band. This is a first in the ticketing world and doubtless is a further attempt to prevent touts and bots.

How to register for the Oasis pre-sale ballot?

Registration for the pre-sale ballot is now open, and will close at 7pm on Wednesday 28th August. Simply head to the Oasis website to register while you still can.

Successful applicants will get an email with further details of how to proceed on Friday morning.

Please note that being successful in the ballot won't necessarily guarantee tickets, which will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Who was the original Oasis drummer?

One of the most common questions fans are faced with when signing up to the pre-sale ballot is who was the original Oasis drummer?

Don't worry, we've got you. Tony McCarroll was the original Oasis drummer, before being replaced by Alan White in 1995.

When is Oasis Live '25 general sale?

Oasis – Noel and Liam Gallagher. Paul Bergen/Redferns

Once pre-sale has ended, the general sale will go live at 9am on Saturday 31st August. Demand is expected to be exceedingly high, so make sure you get online bright and early.

Tickets for the Dublin shows will go live slightly earlier, at 8am on Saturday 31st August.

How much are Oasis tickets?

As tickets haven't yet been released, we're not sure what prices will be like. However, with demand for tickets expected to be through the roof, Oasis fans can expect competitive pricing.

Ticket prices will be officially announced on Thursday 29th August, one day before pre-sale and two days before general sale.

It's worth noting that fans will be able to buy a maximum of four tickets each.

How to get Oasis tickets?

To be in with the best chance of securing a ticket, it's recommended to sign up for the pre-sale ballot.

If you want to try your luck with general sale, make sure to set your alarm on Saturday morning. Due to incredibly high demand, we'd recommend getting online at least half an hour before tickets go live and you can expect to be sent to an online waiting room once it hits 9am.

We've rounded up our top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to give you a helping hand. While you're there, take a look at our guide to how to get cheap concert tickets to help you avoid any hidden fees.