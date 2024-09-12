The band, dubbed Linkin Park 2.0, will be releasing their new album From Zero on 15th November. But, before then they're hitting six venues across four continents in just a week's time – including one night at London's O2 arena at the end of September.

This new era comes seven years after the death of the band's frontman Chester Bennington, and sees the return of Mike Shinoda, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn.

Since the announcement, original band members Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson have confirmed they will not be joining the tour, with Bourdon replaced by drummer Colin Brittain.

It's a huge moment for fans who never thought they'd see this day, so here's how you can get tickets.

When are Linkin Park playing in the UK?

Linkin Park will be performing just one show in the UK, and it's in just two weeks time! Here's the date and venue:

24th Sep 2024 – London, The O2

If you want to try and see the band abroad, here's the full list of tour dates and venues:

US | 11th Sep 2024 – Inglewood, Kia Forum

US | 16th Sep 2024 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center

Germany | 22nd Sep 2024 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

South Korea | 28th Sep 2024 – Seoul, Inspire Arena

Colombia | 11th Nov 2024 – Bogota, Coliseo MedPlus

When did Linkin Park last perform in the UK?

Linkin Park last performed in the UK on 6th July 2017. This was their last performance with singer Chester Bennington.

Will Linkin Park tour in 2025?

Although the 2024 reunion has only just been announced, Mike Shinoda has already confirmed the band will be "touring heavily" in 2025. That means you'll likely have another chance next year if you miss out on tickets!

How to get Linkin Park tickets

Pre-sale tickets for Linkin Park go on sale at 10am on Thursday 12th September. This pre-sale is exclusively for those who have been members of the Linkin Park Underground community for a long time, however a pre-sale will go live at 12pm (midday) for Linkin Park Undergound Passport Plus members.

General sale will go live at 10am on Friday 13th September.

If you're worried about missing out, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Linkin Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there hospitality tickets available for Linkin Park?

There are indeed. If you struggle to get your hands on general sale tickets, there are a number of hospitality packages available at Seat Unique.

These tickets, although much more expensive, will guarantee you a prime view of the stage, plus additional access to bars, food and more at the O2.

Buy Linkin Park hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

