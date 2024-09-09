Based on Jane Austen's Emma and the 1995 movie adaptation starring Alicia Silverstone, the show follows Cher Horowitz, the most popular student in school who likes to play fast and loose with people's love lives.

Known for its snazzy outfits and iconic quotes like "You're a virgin who can't drive," the movie has very much earned its place in the '90s chic-flic hall of fame.

Clueless the Musical. Clueless

Now it's being brought to life 30 years on, featuring a book by Amy Heckerling, music from KT Tunstall –best known for the hit Suddenly I See – lyrics by Glenn Slater and direction from Rachel Kavanaugh.

More like this

The musical version previously ran off-Broadway in 2018 with jukebox tunes, before getting a complete makeover. This new adaptation experienced a try-out run at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley earlier this year.

Here's how you can get tickets.

Buy Clueless tickets at ATG Tickets

Buy Clueless tickets at London Theatre Direct

When and where can I see Clueless the Musical?

Clueless the Musical is coming to the Trafalgar Theatre from 15th February to 14th June 2025.

Shows run every Monday to Saturday, with a matinee on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Trafalgar Theatre sits just outside Trafalgar Square, a short walk from Charing Cross (Bakerloo and Northern Line) and Embankment (Bakerloo, Northern and Circle and District Line).

How much do Clueless the Musical tickets cost?

Tickets start at £35 and then go up to £60, £85, £97, £121 and £140.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Clueless the Musical tickets

Clueless tickets are on sale now at London Theatre Direct and ATG Tickets. Right now, there's plenty of availability but make sure you head over soon.

Buy Clueless tickets at ATG Tickets

Buy Clueless tickets at London Theatre Direct

Advertisement

For more West End news and reviews, here's what's the longest-running West End shows and our exclusive chat with Operation Mincemeat.