"There’s plenty of Americans who have been watching it and are like ‘please bring it to us!'" said Emily Barber, who plays Ewen Montagu.

While Seán Carey (Charles Cholmondeley) echoed: "Americans love something British and with the buzz this show has created, of course they’re gonna love it."

It appears that most Broadway-goers would agree with this, as in June, a survey sent out to American fans via the Operation Mincemeat mailing list found that 90.2% said the show was not "too British for Broadway".

Chloë Hart (Johnny Bevan) agreed with this but said there might need to be tweaks to some of the shows "colloquial Britishisms." "Script wise there’s inevitably going to have to be changes, but I think that’s just natural that that’s going to happen."

She added that the potential of going to Broadway was a "big moment" for British musical theatre as a whole. "This way round doesn’t happen as often as Broadway shows coming here and I think that could really pave the way for other smaller shows."

Now three months into their time as leading cast members, the group reflected on taking over from the original cast.

"Initially it was super daunting," said Hart, "but they haven’t tried to make carbon copies of the previous cast."

Carey added that they've had plenty of "breathing room" and said the response from fans – AKA "Minfluencers" – has been incredible. "I was very lucky to be part of the show's pre-West End run in Riverside Studios and I instantly knew how I wanted to play it, so for that to be embraced and encouraged has been amazing."

He continued that, as cast members regularly swap roles between shows, "Our fans have even worked out a bingo card of every possible cover combination!"

This latest run has been extended until January 2025, although the cast are hopeful that Mincemeat will have a much longer lasting legacy: "I think this show will continue for a long time," said Christian Andrews, who plays Hester, while Emily Barber (Ewen Montagu) shared: "There’s been young girls I've met at the stage door who say ‘when I'm older I want to play Monty’, and that's just such a lovely thing to experience."

So fingers crossed for extension number 10!

When and where can I see Operation Mincemeat?

Operation Mincemeat is being held at the Fortune Theatre – historically, the home of The Woman in Black for 34 years. The venue can be found on Russell Street, just a short walk from Covent Garden, that means your closest tube stops are Covent Garden (Piccadilly line) and Temple (Circle and District line).

The show takes place every Monday to Saturday and is currently scheduled to run until January 2025. However, considering it's been renewed a record-breaking five times, there's every chance it could be sticking around a lot longer.

How to get Operation Mincemeat tickets

Tickets for Operation Mincemeat are on sale at ATG Tickets starting at £39.50 per person.

If you're worried about price, we'd recommend putting yourself in for the ticket lottery on the Operation Mincemeat official website, where you have the chance to get same-day tickets for £25.

