Across a series of rooms, you'll come face to face with life-size dinosaurs, from the mighty T-Rex to fan-favourite Velociraptor, Blue.

Meanwhile, you'll get the chance to take photos, interact and learn more about the lifecycle of dinosaurs, both in the movies and out.

So, in the words of the great Dr Ian Malcolm: "Life finds a way." So, let's go find it in Manchester. Here's everything you need to know about the exhibit.

What's at the Jurassic World Exhibition?

Jurassic World: The Exhibition. Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment, Inc

Jurassic World: The Exhibition will completely immerse you in the world of the Jurassic Park franchise. Across a series of rooms, you'll find set recreations from the infamous theme park including a Genetic Recreation Lab – complete with a mosquito in amber – the Gyrosphere Valley and the Velociraptor Paddock.

The biggest draw of the exhibition is, of course, the dinos themselves. From the towering Brachiosaurus to the fearsome Tyrannosaurus Rex, you'll find a tonne of life-size animatronics that will almost have you convinced the park is real.

Plus, there's plenty of photo opportunities, including with baby dinosaurs!

Where is the Jurassic World Exhibition?

The Exhibition has now moved to the Trafford Centre in Manchester, in Overflow Car Park (Car Park 7).

To get there, you'll either need to get the Metrolink tram from Manchester City Centre via the Trafford Park Line, or catch one of the many buses to Trafford Centre Bus Station. Or, as the parking is free of charge, you can drive.

How long is the Jurassic World Exhibition on for?

The experience will run until 3rd November 2024.

Opening times vary, but for most of the run the exhibition is open Monday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 7pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

How long does the Jurassic World Exhibition take?

Most guests spend about one hour at the exhibit, but there is no time limit once you enter.

How much are tickets to the Jurassic World Exhibition?

Ticket prices vary depending on the day you go. You can either buy for a specific time slot, or get a flexi ticket, which will be more expensive.

On Mondays to Thursday, adult tickets cost £25, child tickets cost £19 and flexi tickets cost £34.5o. On weekends, tickets start at £37 for adults and £31 for children, meanwhile flexi tickets cost £42 on Saturdays and £39.50 on Sundays.

You can also get family tickets for two adults and two children, these start at £20 per person on weekdays and £30.75 on weekends.

Is the Jurassic World Exhibition worth it?

Jurassic World: The Exhibition. Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment, Inc

If you're a fan of the Jurassic Park franchise, or you know someone who's dinosaur-crazy, we'd say definitely.

The dinosaur animatronics are very impressive and full of detail, plus the interactive guide makes it fun and educational, especially for children.

On the negative side, you're in and out of it very quickly so it's a lot to spend on a short visit – not ideal if you're a cheaposaurus!

How to get tickets to the Jurassic World Exhibition?

Tickets for Jurassic World: The Exhibition can be found at Ticketmaster.

You can book for either a specific time slot, or get a flexi ticket which gets you in at any time of the day.

