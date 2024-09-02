Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Rizwan confirmed that audiences can expect a new "spin" from Donovan and the rest of the cast.

"[Jason's] great, and I love his take on the character. He’s been making some really artistically inventive choices, and it’s brilliant to see that in action."

He continued: "It’s his own thing, which I think audiences will really love."

Jason Donovan in the Sydney run of The Rocky Horror Show. Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

Donovan recently took his "take" on Dr Frank-N-Furter – most famously played by Tim Curry in the 1975 film – to the Theatre Royal Sydney, where he earned stellar reviews.

But, for UK audiences, the Neighbours actor hasn't appeared in his famous fishnets for over 25 years – so the pressure is on.

However, Rizwan was confident in Donovan, who he dubbed a "musical theatre genius", and said that the whole cast were aware of the show's importance.

"Rocky Horror is an institution in itself, and it’s a really tricky balance, because you want to honour what the audience love about it but you also want to bring something new to it.

"I think the very cult classic moments are very much still in there, but the cast, just because of who they are, have a really unique take on it."

He went on to say that his version of the narrator was very much in this theme: "My take on the narrator is a bit different, and it’s really nice to be able to have fun within the parameters of what’s existed for decades."

The comedian teased that there would be plenty of audience interaction from him, and called that "the best part" of playing the narrator.

"Every night is going to be different for me. To have a direct line with the audience and not know what’s going to happen is very exciting for me, especially with my stand-up background."

Rizwan will be appearing in The Rocky Horror Show from Friday 6th to Friday 20th September at the Dominion Theatre.

When and where can I see Rocky Horror Show in the UK?

The Rocky Horror Show is knocking on London's door for just two weeks this September, from Friday 6th to Friday 20th.

But babies, don't you panic, because after that the show will be heading on tour across the UK, with over 30 venues booked in. For the full list of dates, head over to the official website.

The tour will run all the way until August 2025 - however, Jason Donovan will only be appearing until February 2025, and Mawaan Rizwan will be performing as the narrator for the London dates only.

How to get Rocky Horror Show tickets

To get tickets to see Rocky Horror Show in London, head over to London Theatre Direct.

Otherwise, you can find tour tickets at ATG Tickets.

