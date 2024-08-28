Season 17 came to a close earlier this year, with John Robins crowned as the winner.

The line-up for season 18 was confirmed shortly after, and includes eclectic mix of talent.

They are The News Quiz host Andy Zaltzman, I'm a Celebrity and Celebrity Gogglebox star Babatunde Aléshé, Starstruck and Ghosts actress Emma Sidi, stand-up comic Jack Dee (Lead Balloon) and comedian Rosie Jones (Out of Order, Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure).

Greg Davies and Alex Horne in Taskmaster.

Though they have yet to take to the Taskmaster stage, Horne has already hinted at a big name for the series' next season. And they're from oversees, too.

"We've got someone in the next series, series 19, from abroad, who's a big name overseas, which we've not done before. So yeah, there's always different avenues to go down," he told Sunday Brunch.

Considering the show's alumni includes the likes of Katherine Ryan, Rose Matafeo, Sarah Kendall, Desiree Burch, Mae Martin and Sam Campbell – all of whom are not from the UK–it certainly sounds like an intriguing prospect.

Taskmaster season 18 is coming to Channel 4 on Thursday 12th September at 9pm.

