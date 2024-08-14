"I don't think we will," he explained. "We will run out of the legend-type, the Dara Ó Briains or the Frank Skinners, but there's always new people coming through.

"We've got someone in the next series, series 19, from abroad, who's a big name overseas, which we've not done before. So yeah, there's always different avenues to go down."

When asked whether he was going to "tap into the Americans", Horne jokingly responded "I'm going to tap into the Americans! Are you going to tap into the Americans?"

He offered to tell host Tim Lovejoy the name of the contestant but noted that he "might not have heard of him", before quickly adding: "Or her, or them!"

Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster. Channel 4

Of course, this won't be the first time the show has had comedians from overseas in its line-up.

Katherine Ryan, Rose Matafeo, Sarah Kendall, Desiree Burch, Mae Martin and Sam Campbell have all appeared in previous seasons, although it should be noted that all of them have made their home in the UK, or have had a big following on the comedy circuit here for some time.

This will no doubt start fans guessing as to who the mystery guest could be, with users on X suggesting names such as Paul F Tompkins, Andy Samberg and Bo Burnham.

However, in the meantime they still have a full new season to look forward to this year, which will feature Andy Zaltzman, Babatunde Aléshé, Emma Sidi, Jack Dee and Rosie Jones.

There's also Junior Taskmaster on the horizon, with Matafeo as the Taskmaster and Mike Wozniak as the assistant, which Horne confirmed will begin airing in November.

"There's 25 kids and we whittle them down to one. They're aged 8-11, the last two years of primary school – before they become annoying," he joked.

Taskmaster season 18 is coming to Channel 4 later this year.

