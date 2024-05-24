Featuring on a recent episode of Pointless, Josh revealed he was asked to audition for the EastEnders role, after Natalie Cassidy was one of the answers to a question.

"About a year ago, I got asked to play Sonia's new boyfriend," he said. "They described him as a nerd. And they emailed my agent and said, 'Thought this would be perfect for Josh!' Can you believe that? I've never been so offended in my life!"

Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The boyfriend in question is none other than Reiss Colwell, who is currently played by Jonny Freeman.

Reiss is quite the comedic character, despite harbouring a massive secret - that he stole money from his wife, who requires full-time care after a severe stroke.

In recent scenes, Reiss and Sonia have been trying to have a baby through IVF, and she has discovered she is pregnant!

It is Jonny Freeman's portrayal of Reiss that has seen him nominated for the Best Comedy Performance award at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!

As for why he was nominated, "Freeman's portrayal is delicate and never over-played, meaning Reiss's one-liners sit with you for days, not moments.

"Furthermore, he's been able to flex into a more serious storyline as Sonia and Reiss try to conceive via IVF, showing light in what could be a taxing storyline."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.