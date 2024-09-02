Ticket sales went on sale shortly after, but the use of dynamic pricing has prompted the government to expand its previously announced plans to investigate reselling practices to include the controversial dynamic model.

Dynamic pricing on Ticketmaster sees prices rise in line with demand. In Oasis's case, that meant that tickets that were originally priced at £135 when the sale opened on 31st August jumped up to more than £350 once demand for them rose, much to fans' disappointment.

Oasis. Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage via Getty Images

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said on Sunday: "After the incredible news of Oasis's return, it's depressing to see vastly inflated prices excluding ordinary fans from having a chance of enjoying their favourite band live."

More like this

She added: "This government is committed to putting fans back at the heart of music. So we will include issues around the transparency and use of dynamic pricing, including the technology around queueing systems which incentivise it, in our forthcoming consultation on consumer protections for ticket resales.

"Working with artists, industry and fans we can create a fairer system that ends the scourge of touts, rip-off resales and ensures tickets at fair prices."

As for who set the pricing model for the Oasis ticket sales, Ticketmaster has said pricing is down to the "event organiser", who "has priced these tickets according to their market value" (per BBC News).

Oasis has not yet responded to the news.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.