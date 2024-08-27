The news was confirmed this morning on X, with Noel and Liam posting a short passage to their personal profiles: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

The locations and dates currently confirmed are: Cardiff Principality Stadium (4th/5th July), Manchester Heaton Park (11th/12th/19th/20th July), London Wembley Stadium (25th/26th July/2nd/3rd August), Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (8th/9th August) and Dublin Croke Park (16th/17th August).

Tickets will be on sale from Saturday 31st August at 9am BST and 8am IST via providers Gigs and Tours (except Dublin), SEE Tickets (except Dublin), Ticketmaster UK (except Dublin), Ticketmaster IE (only Dublin) and Gigs in Scotland (only Edinburgh).

More like this

Fans are strongly advised to register accounts with them prior to the sale commencing.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A statement on the Oasis website confirms: "Plans are underway for Oasis Live '25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year." Previously, rumours had suggested that the reunion would be a world tour.

A list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) has been shared, but some details remain unclear – including that all-important price, with fears it could be high for such a long-awaited event.

Additionally, on the topic of a presale, the document simply states that "any presale will be communicated through the artists' social media platforms", so fans should keep an eye on the Noel, Liam and Oasis accounts this week.

We do know that there will be a limit of four tickets per household per show.

Age restrictions vary from venue to venue, but as a rule no standing tickets are available to under 14s, with younger children permitted in some reserved seating areas.

Advertisement

Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.