Heaton Park and Wembley Stadium have both been earmarked as potential venues for their comeback, the report states, with as many as 10 nights being booked at the National Stadium.

While there has been no confirmation of the report as yet, it has been given added credence by Liam's recent activity on X (formerly Twitter) – with the younger Gallagher brother adding fuel to the speculation in the most Liam Gallagher way possible.

Responding to one fan who described Manchester's Heaton Park as a "terrible venue for concerts" he wrote, "See you down the front you big fa**y", while when another social media user predicted that the reunion would "last about five seconds" he shot back: "You got a crystal ball c**ty bo****ks."

More like this

Most cryptically, he also posted: "I never did like that word FORMER."

Meanwhile the comments come after Liam appeared to suggest there might be something in the rumours during his set at Leeds Festival on Friday (23rd August), when he introduced the hit Half the World Away – crucially written and sung by Noel – by saying: "It is a very interesting situation we’ve found ourselves in."

Read more:

For his part, Noel also appears to have mellowed in his views about his brother during recent interviews.

In a conversation with journalist John Robb uploaded to the official Oasis YouTube channel this week, he was full of praise for Liam, saying: "I can’t sing Slide Away and Cigarettes & Alcohol and Rock ‘N’ Roll Star and Columbia and all that.

"I mean I can do it but it’s not the same. It’s the delivery or the tone of his voice and the attitude. I don’t have the same attitude as him."

Despite their regular public feuding, at various points in the last 15 years the brothers have hinted that a reunion could be on the cards at some point, but this does seem to be the closest we've got to concrete confirmation.

As for whether it will actually happen? We'd say definitely, maybe.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.