Carpenter opens the shower curtain and lunges at Ortega as we see the fear in her eyes.

The video then cuts to the Please Please Please singer using a kitchen knife’s blade to apply lipstick, as she sings into her reflection: “Oh, I’ll leave quite an impression."

Fans online have been quick to speculate that the new music video takes inspiration from the 1992 cult movie Death Becomes Her, with Carpenter and Ortega seemingly recreating the roles of Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep.

While this is yet to be officially confirmed, the dark and humorous narrative hinted at in the teaser, along with the casting of modern horror icon Ortega, who has previously appeared in Scream, Wednesday, You and The Babysitter: Killer Queen, certainly supports this theory.

Taste, which is the third single of Carpenter’s sixth studio album, is set to be released on Friday 23rd August, alongside the music video.

Carpenter also shared part of the lyrics for Taste during a recent interview with Paper magazine, revealing that some of the lines include "I’ve been known to share" as well as "You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissing you".

Meanwhile, speaking about her creative process when writing a song, she added: “I will write any song. It doesn’t mean I’ll put it out, but I’ll write it. I think the series of unfortunate events I’ve encountered in relationships are no secret to people who know me or think they know me."

