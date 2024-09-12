The Shakespearean classic is transferring to London's Harold Pinter Theatre after a sold-out stint at the Donmar Warehouse last year.

Its first outing received five-star reviews from a range of publications for its "risk-taking" and original performances, and also earned Tennant an Olivier nomination for best actor.

Now, it's back for another go, and tickets are very limited, so here's how you can get yourself a spot at the wickedest performance of the year.

Buy Macbeth tickets at ATG Tickets

Buy Macbeth tickets at Love Theatre

When and where can I see David Tennant in Macbeth?

David Tennant's Macbeth will be transferring to the Harold Pinter Theatre for just 10 weeks this autumn. The show will run from 1st October to 14th December 2024, with performances every Monday to Saturday.

The Harold Pinter can be found right in the heart of London’s West End on Panton Street. It sits just off of Haymarket and less than a five minute walk from Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus.

How much do Macbeth tickets cost?

Tickets start at £25, however that's before you add on a booking fee. ATG Tickets has the lowest price at £28.95, or there's Love Theatre at £29.50.

However, these prices will have low availability at the moment so you may end up having to pay a bit more.

How to get tickets to see David Tennant in Macbeth

Extra tickets have gone on sale today: 12th September at 12pm (midday).

Right now there is a queue to get on ATG Tickets and places are likely to sell out fast so make sure you head over quick.

