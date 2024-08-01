Tosin Cole is a familiar face to many. The British actor has featured in a number of iconic TV shows, from his stint as Ryan Sinclair in Doctor Who to reaching new heights as Michael in the new Netflix drama Supacell, which is taking the world by storm.

This West End transfer won’t be the first time he’s taken to the stage in London’s iconic theatre district, having previously performed in the Trafalgar Theatre. Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the actor revealed that the thing he finds most rewarding about performing on stage is "that element of just being so present and just so locked into the story. Even if things go wrong and you make mistakes here and there, you're just so present".

Comparing this with his prolific on-screen experience, he explained: "With film or TV sometimes you don't really get the privilege of rehearsing. You get like 20 minutes to try and block out a scene and figure out where you are and you’ve got to try and find the magic on the date, which is exciting."

And speaking of magic, there’s plenty to be found in the West End production of Shifters by Benedict Lombe. The play follows Dre and Des, two young people in love who are separated when Des decides to leave their shared hometown.

Fast forward several years and Dre and Des enter back into each other’s lives, full of old wounds and new secrets.

Tosin himself described the play as "a beautiful story of two people falling in love", and said that what drew him to the play was "the complexity of it all and the rawness and the authenticity of the story and the characters".

He added: "I think these characters are very relatable. I think the situations are very relatable. I feel like what they go through is universal and I want people to be moved and understand certain things and just fall in love with these characters, understand them and empathise with their journeys."

Lucky audiences who managed to catch the initial run of Shifters in the Bush Theatre (including this RadioTimes.com writer) certainly found themselves moved by Cole's portrayal of Dre, full of subtext and peppered with all the nuances of a flawed and realistic person.

Moving over to the West End brings the production to a whole new set of eyes. Speaking about the West End transfer, Tosin said: "It's a depiction of the success that it's had and hopefully we continue to do that."

Shifters’ transfer to the West End marks a key moment in West End history, as playwright Benedict Lombe is the third Black British female playwright to have a play staged in the West End.

Tosin emphasises the importance of bringing a play of colour to London’s West End, saying “I'm truly honoured to be a part of this journey and the legacy of it all, and hopefully open doors for many other playwrights, producers and directors and actors of colour.”

This is an unmissable production, especially for fans of complicated modern love stories (think Normal People and One Day) and for those hungry to see a spotlight shone on the portrayal of complex, emotional and nuanced black characters.

When and where can I see Tosin Cole in Shifters?

Tosin Cole and Heather Agyepong in Shifters. Craig Fuller

Tosin Cole will join Heather Agyepong on stage at The Duke of York’s theatre from 12th August until 12th October 2024, giving you nine weeks to catch the West End production of Shifters.

The Duke of York’s Theatre can be found on St Martin’s Lane, within walking distance of Leicester Square, Covent Garden, Charing Cross and Embankment underground stations, as well as plenty of bus routes.

How to get Shifters tickets

Tickets to see Shifters are on sale now, having been released on 20th June. Prices begin at £20 with half of all tickets for the first four weeks priced at £40 or below.

Head to the ATG or TodayTix websites to get your hands on tickets today.

