The first venture into the world of sci-fi TV from filmmaker and director Rapman, Supacell is a tale of what happens to ordinary people who find themselves having to navigate having extraordinary powers.

Starring the likes of Tosin Cole, The Responder's Adelayo Adedayo and The Rig's Calvin Demba, there's some stellar acting talent on board the new series - so it's inevitable that people will be wondering whether there will be any more of it.

But will there be a season 2 of Supacell? Read on to find out what we know so far.

Warning: contains spoilers for Supacell season 1.

Will there be a Supacell season 2?

Tosin Cole stars in Supacell. Netflix

As of now, Netflix has not announced a renewal of Supacell for season 2.

But the streamer usually bides its times with renewal news for new series, waiting to see audience reaction and viewing figures.

The streamer has been known to prematurely cancel some beloved new shows, though, so here's crossing our fingers for more!

Even so, series creator Rapman has teased that there are more ideas in the pipeline, saying of season 1: "For the beginning of the show, I always tell everyone that season 1 of Supacell to me is like Batman Begins. It's just beginning.

"You've got to see where it goes next to see who these people really are."

When could a potential Supacell season 2 release?

As Supacell season 2 has not yet been confirmed, there's no real idea on when a potential second instalment could be landing on our screens.

Seeing as the first season was filmed between July and December 2022, it could be a good turnaround between season 1 and a potential season 2.

Considering the filming process only took seven months, it's promising that it could be back on our screens in a speedy fashion - but then, considering the post-production meant season 1 wasn't released until mid-2024, it could be a little while yet.

Watch this space for updates.

Who could return for a potential Supacell season 2?

Josh Tedeku as Tazer, Eric Kofi as Andre, Tosin Cole as Michael and Calvin Demba as Rodney in Supacell. Olly Courtney/Netflix

As for who would be returning for a possible second season, we'd hope to see all of the main cast back – with the potential for some new characters too, perhaps.

The Supacell cast that we'd expect to see in a potential season 2 would be as follows:

Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki

Adelayo Adedayo as Dionne

Yasmin Monet Prince as Veronica

Eddie Marsan as Ray

Nadine Mills as Sabrina

Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Andre

Calvin Demba as Rodney

Josh Tedeku as Josh

Rayxia Ojo as Sharleen

Giacomo Mancini as Spud

Michael Salami as Gabriel

Travis Jay as John

What could a potential Supacell season 2 be about?

As for what a possible second season of Supacell could be about, the first season certainly left on quite the cliffhanger.

According to our very own RadioTimes.com review, the finale itself "delivers something truly delicious and breathtaking to watch, and leaves you wanting season 2 to arrive immediately".

So, it certainly leaves the door wide open for much more to be explored.

Season 1 focused on the impending prospect that Dionne (Adelayo Adedayo), Michael's (Tosin Cole) girlfriend, is going to die. As a result, Michael gets tested to the limit and develops superpowers along with four other Black South Londoners.

Throughout the series, we follow each of them as they grapple with their powers and their newfound paths in life, making for some pretty major twists and turns.

Speaking about his hopes for the series, the show's creator Rapman said: "I just want [viewers] to watch it to the end. And I want people to see what they think about all the twists and turns and how they felt afterward.

"I didn’t slave over the show for people to go to the halfway point and turn over and watch something else. Let’s hope that the world receives it well."

Is there a trailer for a potential Supacell season 2?

No! As Supacell season 2 is even yet to be confirmed, there's no trailer for it just yet.

Supacell is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 27th June 2024.

