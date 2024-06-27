But above all else, we know time-jumping Michael (Tosin Cole) is on a mission to save his fiancé Dionne (Adelayo Adedayo), believing her death on July 9th triggers the start of the end of the world.

At the beginning of Supacell’s episode 6, three of the four people he needs are now with him – super speedy drug dealer Rodney (Calvin Demba), super strong Sabrina (Nadine Mills), and gang thug Tazer (Josh Tedeku), who has mainly used his invisibility to stab people until this point.

This comes in especially handy when the mysterious wormhole-jumping hoodie-wearing enforcers looking for them manage to corner them on the estate.

Although Michael is able to get the group out of there to safety, it’s clear time is running out and they need to find answers quickly.

Meanwhile, Dionne is on her own investigation mission, wanting answers about Michael’s sudden new abilities, and why it seems like it’s connected to missing children in the area.

If we’ve learned one thing from Supacell, it’s that they pull no punches – so with the season one finale, why would they stop now? Here’s what played out as we finally find out more about what’s going on.

Supacell ending explained: Who are The Organisation?

The Organisation is a military-style operation working under the base of Ashington Estate.

Hiding in plain sight, the area looks derelict and overrun with gangs, drug dealers and sex workers, so they can function underneath day-to-day without being found.

In reality, the group – led by Ray (Eddie Marsan) and Victoria (Siân Brooke) are researching Supacell, a mutation of the sickle cell gene that gives people superpowers.

The powers are triggered by perilous situations, or by coming into close proximity of others with powers.

Tosin Cole stars in Supacell. Netflix

Jasmine, who has the power to heal, has been kept trapped in their headquarters because she’s of use to The Organisation, making her use her powers to heal their soldiers.

The woman killed at the beginning of episode one was Tazer’s mum, with her son having spent years believing she had simply left him.

Soon, they have André (Eric Kofi Abrefa) – who is super strong and the fifth person Michael needs to save Dionne – and recruit him as one of the hoodies, offering him money to bring in the others. Ray tells André they’re dangerous, and they need to be brought in to control their abilities so they’re not a threat to others.

Did Michael save Dionne?

While trying to track down a missing girl named Jasmine, Dionne begins to realise she may have had powers too – and that’s why she went missing.

Divulging this information to their parents, they confirm her suspicions but are hesitant to go to the police because, well, would you believe anyone who said that?

Instead, Jasmine’s father begs Dionne to safely get his daughter back from Ashington Estate – pinning her to that area after following a tracker he’d put in her school bag.

Tosin Cole and Adelayo Adedayo star in Supacell. Netflix

Meanwhile, our four main supacell-ers are coming up with a plan, unsure of why André never showed up to their planned meeting, but Tazer and Sabrina soon clash over needing to find gang leader Krazy.

At one point, Tazer’s brother figure, the kingpin Krazy, is threatening to kill the youngster’s grandmother unless he meets him in A-Town – AKA Ashington Estate.

Sabrina wants to track Krazy down too, as he’s dating her sister, Sharleen, and she believes he’s holding her captive.

Michael heads there too when he hears Dionne being accosted over the phone – and is surprised to hear she’s doing all this research in the hope of getting him back, fearing his new power has left him “bored” of her.

After hiding her fate for so long, Michael finally tells Dionne the truth – and that he’s doing all this to prevent her death.

As night falls on Ashington Estate, the group confront Krazy, with Dionne waiting in the car. Emotions quickly run high and, as the hoodies descend to get them, it’s revealed Krazy is also a supacell-er, able to absorb the powers of others and use them himself.

An absolutely brutal showdown ensues between all of those with power, with several people dying as a result.

André, on his first day on the job as a hoody, defects to our four heroes when he realises how corrupt Krazy has become with powers.

As the fight reaches its climax, it seems our gang has the upper hand on Krazy – but one quick error of judgement ends up with all of our heroes dead at the thug’s hand.

Using the last of his energy, Michael turns back time and saves them all, stabbing Krazy to the point they believe he’s dead.

But his saviour moment comes at a cost – and Krazy manages to shoot his gun once… straight through the windshield of the car Dionne’s in.

And with his energy supply low, he can’t rewind time.

What happens next?

Devastated by the loss of Dionne, Michael disappears – until he requests a meeting with everyone at Onyx nightclub.

Once there, we learn Spud, Rodney’s best mate who was left fighting for his life after a beating by Krazy, has recovered, but Sharleen’s still missing, André’s son AJ is being groomed to be a gang member, and Tazer is wanting answers over who killed his mother.

Michael tells the group he’s going to the future to find out answers, and aims to make everyone who hurt them pay for what they did.

Meanwhile, at The Organization, Krazy has been found and put into recovery – just for Victoria to kill him off for failing her in getting Michael and the gang.

As they walk away, she coldly informs Ray he let her down, too… and now they’re going to do things her way, as we wait patiently for news of season 2.

Supacell is available to stream on Netflix now.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.