The series is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers.

As per the synopsis: "They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves."

Leading the cast is Doctor Who's Tosin Cole as Michael, who suddenly develops the power to travel in time. Joining Cole in the cast for Supacell are also the likes of The Responder star Adelayo Adedayo, The Rig's Calvin Demba and Boarders' Josh Tedeku, to name a few.

But who else stars in the new Netflix series? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Supacell.

Supacell cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix series

Led by Tosin Cole, the cast of Supacell features plenty of familiar faces to the world of TV. Scroll on to find out more about the main characters, plus where you've seen the actors previously.

Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki

Adelayo Adedayo as Dionne

Yasmin Monet Prince as Veronica

Eddie Marsan as Ray

Nadine Mills as Sabrina

Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Andre

Calvin Demba as Rodney

Josh Tedeku as Josh

Rayxia Ojo as Sharleen

Giacomo Mancini as Spud

Michael Salami as Gabriel

Travis Jay as John

Ghetts as Krazy

Digga D

Tosin Cole plays Michael Lasaki

Tosin Cole stars in Supacell. Netflix

Who is Michael Lasaki? Describing Michael, Cole described his character as "just your average Joe".

"He’s an everyday guy with a very simple life. He goes to work, comes home, watches TV with his girlfriend, and looks after his mum. Then, his world gets turned upside down when he gets his powers and starts to navigate worlds and environments that he's not comfortable in."

What else has Tosin Cole been in? Cole started off his acting career in The Cut, Eastenders: E20 and Hollyoaks, but is perhaps best known for his role as Ryan Sinclair in Doctor Who from seasons 11 through to 12. He has also had starring roles in American legal drama 61st Street as well as films like Till and Bob Marley: One Love.

He is further known for his acting on stage, currently starring in the production of Shifters which has recently transferred to the West End.

Adelayo Adedayo plays Dionne

Tosin Cole and Adelayo Adedayo star in Supacell. Netflix

Who is Dionne? Dionne is Michael's girlfriend and the pair are very much in love – but when Michael's new powers threaten to break down their usual communication style while also helping to save her life, things start to get a little rocky.

What else has Adelayo Adedayo been in? Adedayo is known for her roles in BBC sitcom Some Girls, Timewasters and, most recently, in The Responder. She has also starred in The Capture and Origin.

Nadine Mills plays Sabrina

Nadine Mills stars in Supacell. Netflix

Who is Sabrina? Working in the NHS, Mills admits that Sabrina "starts off as someone who doesn't want the powers, and then eventually she comes into her own, and she is able to use these powers to her advantage with full power and confidence".

What else has Nadine Mills been in? Mills has starred in TV series Sliced, as well as films like The Pay Day, The Strangers and The Weekend.

Eric Kofi-Abrefa plays Andre

Who is Andre? Andre is a young single father who's struggling to stay on the straight and narrow due to being knocked back for jobs after they find out about his criminal past. He develops the power of super strength.

What else has Eric Kofi-Abrefa been in? Kofi-Abrefa has starred in several productions over the years, including Blue Story, Black Mafia Family and Netflix's The One. He has also starred in Harlots, Informer, The Book of Clarence and White Widow.

Calvin Demba plays Rodney

Calvin Demba as Rodney in Supacell. Netflix

Who is Rodney? Rodney acquires the superpower of speed, but in his day-to-day life, has been described by Demba as "a wheeler and dealer, a Del Boy".

What else has Calvin Demba been in? Demba is best known for his roles in Hollyoaks as Scott Sabeka and in Prime Video's The Rig as Baz. He has also starred in Youngers and Life, as well as films like Brotherhood, Yardie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Last Christmas.

Josh Tedeku plays Tazer

Josh Tedeku stars in Supacell. Netflix

Who is Tazer? Tazer is a little bit emotionally immature, but he is the leader of his gang and is fiercely loyal to those he loves the most.

Describing his character, Tedeku said: "There's an avenue for change where we don't just see a road man who's just kill, kill, kill. There's so much more to it. And people can root for change."

What else has Josh Tedeku been in? Having been recently one of the leads in BBC comedy Boarders, it's safe to say that we'll likely be seeing much more of Tedeku on our screens in the near future. He has also starred in A Town Called Malice and Moonhaven, as well as short film Festival of Slaps.

Eddie Marsan plays Ray

Eddie Marsan stars in Supacell. Netflix

Who is Ray? An enigmatic figure who seems to be monitoring the group's powers from afar.

What else has Eddie Marsan been in? Marsan has starred in numerous productions over the years, most recently in Back to Black as Mitch Winehouse.

He is known for his starring roles in Ray Donovan, Ultimate Force, Ridley Road, The Power and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. Some of the films he's best known for include Sherlock Holmes, Vice and V for Vendetta. He is set to star in Suspect season 2 and Reunion.

Rayxia Ojo as Sharleen

Rayxia Ojo photographed at the premiere of Supacell. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is Sharleen? Sharleen is Sabrina's sister and the pair have a very close-knit bond, which is the very thing that leads to Sabrina accepting her own powers.

What else has Rayxia Ojo been in? In terms of TV, Ojo has featured in Call the Midwife, but is known for her various stage roles including in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Giacomo Mancini as Spud

Giacomo Mancini and Calvin Demba in Supacell. Netflix

Who is Spud? Spud is Rodney's best friend, and acts as a moral compass for him a lot of the time, trying to underline the importance of the superpowers that his friend now has.

What else has Giacomo Mancini been in? Mancini is known for his role as Gem in the first and second seasons of Top Boy. He has also starred in Orthodox, Ripper Street and Pan.

Supacell is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 27th June 2024.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.