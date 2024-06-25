For Michael (Cole), who was zapped into the future on the night of his engagement, it’s a matter of life or death, specifically the death of the love of his life, Dionne (The Responder’s Adelayo Adedayo).

Believing he can stop what appears to be the end of the world as they know it, Michael sets out on a mission to find the four others with powers he needs before it’s too late.

The four people are: drug-peddler Rodney (Calvin Demba), overworked nurse Sabrina (Nadine Mills), down-on-his luck dad Andre (Eric Kofi Abrefa) and lifetime gang member Tazer (Josh Tedeku). But as the five find their way to each other, a mysterious organisation begins to hunt them down to stop them in their tracks.

More like this

Supacell. Netflix

Set against a grim underworld where gangs rule supreme around their estates, Rapman has created a universe you are fully sucked into from the get-go. Each character is surrounded by loved ones who, annoying at times as they may be, are truly someone worth living for.

Tazer in particular cuts a truly tragic figure as someone who, without his mother around, has been sucked into the criminal world purely out of survival, especially after being taken under the wing of a crime lord called Krazy. For a young rising star, Tedeku manages to portray vulnerability and violence simultaneously, with a powerful performance at times given in just a glance.

Sabrina is overworked, underpaid, and struggling to keep her head above water, especially when it comes to her sister, who has a history with Krazy and can’t quite let him go. Her struggle with wanting to be like her sister while simultaneously wanting to throttle her for her life choices is all too real for those with siblings.

However, while some characters thrive, others in the group are slightly overlooked in comparison. As understandable as Andre is, with a fleshed-out backstory and relationship with teenage son, AJ, his character doesn’t seem to get the room to breathe as much as the others who demand more attention.

Supacell. Netflix

Rodney is the comic relief of the group, seemingly finding thrills (not to mention some money) by spending his days as a small-time drug dealer alongside best mate Spud (Giacomo Mancini), who reckons he should be an Avenger. But his true motivations to earn money, while commented about in passing, only really boil down to one key scene. It’s a shame we didn’t see more.

But Cole proves to be the true glue that holds this show together. Michael’s connection to teenage sweetheart Dionne feels loved and lived-in, which provides us with enough motivation to see him succeed in his mission to save her. His performance at times packs a hell of a punch, and that’s not even one of his superpowers.

As much of a straight sci-fi drama Supacell is, the show also excels when it allows itself to be a little less serious. After all, superpowers are meant to be fun, and the series lets the characters have some fun with it, if only for a moment of levity.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Supacell is sure to draw comparisons to shows like Misfits or, to a lesser extent, The Boys, but that doesn’t entirely seem fair. Supacell brings something truly unique and intelligent to the table. It has cutting social commentary that simmers throughout, it shines a spotlight on real-life issues while folding it into their universe, and it balances a slow-burn approach with the action-packed to bring you characters, big and small, you desperately root for.

As a result, the ending (no spoilers here) delivers something truly delicious and breathtaking to watch, and leaves you wanting season 2 to arrive immediately.

And with so much still left to discover, you don’t need to be able to see into the future to know Supercell is only just getting started.

Supacell will arrive on Netflix on 27th June 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.