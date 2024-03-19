In the case of lead character Michael (Tosin Cole), he's attempting to prevent the untimely death of his fiancé, Dionne (The Responder's Adelayo Adedayo), which he is warned will happen unless he can protect his fellow powered individuals.

However, if just one of the group dies in the events to come, then Dionne's own fate will also be sealed. Check out the action-packed Supacell teaser trailer below, which confirms a launch window this June:

Filming wrapped on the superhero drama back in April 2023, with the show spending considerable time in post-production to polish up its action sequences and visual effects.

In the aforementioned behind-the-scenes featurette, Rapman explained: "I always get asked why I've done a superhero show. People don't know that I love the genre.

"Growing up in South London, I never really saw anything that made me think, 'Yeah, this could happen where we're from'. Now, when you watch Supacell, you're actually gonna think: 'You know what? That probably could happen, you know'."

The cast of Supacell also includes Nadine Mills (Sliced), Eric Kofi Abrefa (Blue Story), Calvin Demba (The Rig), Josh Tedeku (A Town Called Malice), Rayxia Ojo (Call The Midwife), Giacomo Mancini (Top Boy) and Eddie Marsan (The Winter King).

Rapman himself (also known as Andrew Onwubolu) does not appear in an on-screen role, but is the creator, writer and co-director behind the project.

Supacell is coming to Netflix in June 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

