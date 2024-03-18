The chilling new poster shows blood smeared down a wall to form part of a lightsaber, with a tagline reading: "In an age of light, a darkness rises."

Sharing the poster, Star Wars's official social media accounts teased a new trailer simply by saying: "Tomorrow. #TheAcolyte."

Leslye Headland's highly anticipated series will be set at the end of the High Republic era, before the events of the main Star Wars films and will star Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto and Carrie-Anne Moss.

While details about the plot have so far been kept under wraps, it teases "shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers" as it follows a young Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of heinous crimes.

The Acolyte on screen at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney

The Acolyte was featured at Star Wars Celebration 2023, with it being revealed that Joonas Suotamo, the actor who played beloved character Chewbacca in the sequel films, will return as a Wookie Jedi Master named Kelnacca.

Headland previously told EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast: "The Acolyte stands out because it is the earliest in the Star Wars timeline that we have ever been in live-action. We are toward the end of the High Republic, leading into George's prequels, so we are looking at a time period where the Jedi are at the height of their power."

She added: "I think that what makes this show different and interesting is that it's from the perspective of the villains of Star Wars.

"These are people who are using the Force in their own way, dipping into the darker sides of the Force and are doing it without being sanctioned by the larger institution, which, in this case, is the Jedi."

The Acolyte begins on Disney Plus on 4th June.

