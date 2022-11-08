Moss and Keen join the cast which already includes Jodie Turner Smith (Anne Boleyn), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Dean-Charles Chapman (Games of Thrones), Lee Jung-jae ( Squid Game ) and Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett.

The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss and His Dark Materials star Dafne Keen have joined Star Wars' mystery-thriller The Acolyte, Disney Plus has announced.

The eight-parter is described by Disney Plus as: "A mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

The High Republic era is around a century before the Skywalker Saga begins with The Phantom Menace.

The series is from creator, showrunner and executive producer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who will also direct the pilot.

Disney Plus has also confirmed that filming has begun in the UK.

The Acolyte is part of Disney Plus's expansion of Star Wars content, which also includes The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor.

Disney Plus has confirmed that production is underway, but we may have to wait a while until the series's release date is confirmed.

Star Wars: The Acolyte cast

Disney Plus previously announced that Jodie Turner Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Dean-Charles Chapman, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett would be joining the series.

Additional cast members have been confirmed as Carrie-Anne Moss and Dafne Keen.

Details of all the cast's roles are yet to be announced.

Star Wars: The Acolyte latest news

Disney Plus has confirmed that filming is underway in the UK, sharing a behind-the-scenes image of Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae on set with show-runner Leslye Headland.

Star Wars: The Acolyte will launch on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

