The Responder returned from its two year absence this month and it was certainly worth the wait, with the latest chapter in the life of Chris Carson (Martin Freeman) proving just as thrilling and affecting as the first.

The troubled cop was faced with seeing his ex-wife, Kate (MyAnna Buring) and daughter, Tilly (Romi Hyland-Rylands) move hundreds of miles away, while a visit to his estranged father, Tom (Bernard Hill) paved the way for surprising revelations.

Elsewhere, his former partner, Rachel Hargreaves (Adelayo Adedayo), was pushed to the brink by PTSD caused by her experience of domestic abuse, which led her to act out in deeply concerning ways.

The show did, however, end on a somewhat optimistic note for both leads, with signs of brighter days to come – the question is: will we get to see them on screen? Here's everything we know so far about a potential The Responder season 3.

Will there be The Responder season 3?

Adelayo Adedayo as Rachel Hargreaves in The Responder Season 2. BBC

Neither the BBC nor creator Tony Schumacher have yet commented on the future of The Responder.

One could interpret the season 2 ending as a natural conclusion to the story, seeing Chris's hand on his badge after a particularly trying period on the job, with the intention of pursuing a different, quieter vocation.

That said, with Rachel still in the force and Chris indebted to gangster Franny Sutton (Adam Nagaitis), it would certainly be possible to continue the series in some form.

We'll update this page as soon as new information comes to light.

Who could star in a potential The Responder season 3?

If The Responder were to be renewed for season 3, it's quite likely that lead actors Martin Freeman and Adelayo Adedayo would reprise their roles as Chris Carson and Rachel Hargreaves, respectively.

Other key players who would be in contention for reprisal are Adam Nagaitis as fearsome Franny Sutton, MyAnna Buring as Chris's ex-wife, Kate, Emily Fairn as addict Casey and Faye McKeever as widowed dealer Jodie.

Josh Finan could potentially return as Marco, although the character's relocation to Runcorn and apparent commitment to being a responsible father will hopefully keep him out of trouble.

The Responder season 2 premiered on the very same night that the death of actor Bernard Hill was announced, meaning that there sadly cannot be any further scenes between Chris and Tom, unless the role is recast.

What could happen in a potential The Responder season 3?

The Responder. Dancing Ledge/Rekha Garton

While The Responder season 2 finale could serve as a grand conclusion for the show, the drama could continue off the back of strong reviews and viewership across BBC One and iPlayer.

While Chris appears to have left the police force (about time!), he is still closely associated with gangster Franny Sutton, which could lead to him being drawn back into another perilous situation beyond his control.

Meanwhile, Rachel seemed to be making a breakthrough in her ongoing recovery as she finally reports her abusive ex-boyfriend, Steve (Philip Barantini), to the police for the horrific treatment he subjected her to.

After a season that saw some shocking outbursts from her, a potential third chapter could see her make amends and start down a more positive path. But as Chris well knows, it isn't always easy to stick on the straight and narrow.

Is there a trailer for a potential The Responder season 3?

Nothing yet, as the show is yet to be renewed – but we'll update this page if any new footage drops!

The Responder seasons 1-2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

