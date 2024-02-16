The film is not a cradle-to-grave biopic but, instead primarily focuses on the reggae icon's life between the years 1976 to 1978 – during which time he recorded his seminal album Exodus – although there are also a number of flashbacks showing key moments from his earlier life.

One of the most dramatic moments occurs right at the film's outset, when Marley, his wife Rita, his manager Don Taylor, and bandmate Louis Griffiths survived an assassination attempt in Kingston, Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the film also covers his diagnosis of skin cancer, which ultimately led to his tragic death at the age of just 36. Read on for more information about what happened to Bob Marley.

More like this

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who orchestrated the assassination attempt on Bob Marley?

One of the events that sets the film in motion – and led Marley to leave Jamaica to live and work in London – is the assassination attempt that saw seven armed assailants enter his home in Kingston and open fire on 3rd December 1976.

This is very much based on real events. The attempt on Marley's life took place against the backdrop of Jamaica's extremely turbulent political climate at the time, just two days before he was set to stage a concert promoting unity and an end to the violence that was sweeping the country.

Although Marley had not explicitly endorsed either of the two major political parties – the governing socialist People's National Party (PNP) led by Michael Manley and the capitalist Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) led by Edward Seaga – the assassination attempt was considered to be informed by the political tensions.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, there was much debate over who had orchestrated the hit.

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley in One Love.

The lack of consensus is summed up by a cable sent by US Ambassador Sumner Gerard at the time, which read: "Some see the incident as an attempt by JLP gunmen to halt the concert, which would feature the 'politically progressive' music of Marley and other reggae stars.

"Others see it as a deep-laid plot to create a progressive, youthful Jamaican martyr to the benefit of the PNP. Those holding the latter view note that the four persons shot, three of them including Marley, only suffered minor wounds."

It's never been conclusively proved exactly who was responsible for orchestrating the hit, although it is known that all seven gunmen were tried and executed.

Therefore, the scene at the end of the film in which one of the gunmen appears at Marley's doorstep to seek forgiveness is a fabrication and is not based on real events.

How did Bob Marley die?

As is shown in the film, Marley was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in 1977 after a growth was found under his toenail.

His doctors advised him to have the toe amputated but Marley did not want to go ahead with this, owing to his view that such a procedure was at odds with his Rastafarian religious beliefs.

Marley continued to record and perform during his illness and even scheduled a world tour for 1980, but after two performances at New York's Madison Square Garden, he collapsed while running in Central Park and was subsequently informed the cancer had spread to his brain, lungs, and liver.

He performed for the last time just two days later – at the Stanley Theater in Pittsburgh – and afterwards, had to cancel his remaining shows as his health continued to deteriorate.

In his final months, he received an alternative cancer treatment in Germany, but when this failed to yield positive results he opted to return to his home nation. However, on the flight to Jamaica his health worsened and the plane was forced to land in Miami, where Marley was urgently taken to hospital. He died on 11th May 1981.

A state funeral was held for him in Jamaica ten days later and his legacy has continued to grow ever since.

Bob Marley: One Love is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.