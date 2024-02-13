It is the first officially released picture to have been revealed from the film, which is set to release next year.

Alongside the image, producer Graham King said in a statement: "With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael. He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could."

Jaafar Jackson will be joined in the cast by Colman Domingo (Rustin) as Michael's father Joe, Nia Long (You People) as his mother Katherine, Juliano Krue Valdi as a young Michael and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) as lawyer John Branca.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in Michael. Kevin Mazur/Universal

The official synopsis for the film says: "Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop."

The film is being directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for his previous work on films such as The Equalizer and Training Day.

He said in a statement: "We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project – hair and makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything – and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film.

"But most importantly, it’s Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance."

Michael will be released in cinemas on 18th April 2025. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news.

