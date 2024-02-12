McAlister herself is portrayed by Doctor Who alum and I Hate Suzie star Piper, while journalist Emily Maitlis is played by Anderson, who is coming off acclaimed turns in fellow Netflix projects The Crown and Sex Education.

Sewell dons prosthetics for the role of Prince Andrew, with this nail-biting teaser emphasising the nerves felt throughout the Newsnight team as Maitlis found herself conducting the now-infamous interview.

Watch the Scoop teaser now:

The minute-long promo also confirmed a release date for the Netflix original film, which will be available to stream on the service from Friday 5th April 2024.

First-look photos from the project were released last week, revealing a close likeness achieved between the actors and their real-life counterparts, but this teaser gives viewers the first chance to see them in action.

Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis and Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew in Scoop. Netflix

Scoop also stars Keeley Hawes (Orphan Black: Echoes) as Prince Andrew's former private secretary Amanda Thirsk, while Sex Education's Connor Swindells plays photojournalist Jae Donnelly.

Meanwhile, following the runaway success of ITV's Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Paula Vennells actor Lia Williams takes on the job of portraying another real figure – this time Fran Unsworth, the BBC's former Director of News and Current Affairs.

Netflix's official synopsis for Scoop reads: "Inspired by real events, Scoop is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earth-shattering interview – Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance.

"From the tension of producer Sam McAlister's high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis's jaw-dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, Scoop takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it.

"To get an interview this big, you have to be bold."

Scoop is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 5th April 2024.

