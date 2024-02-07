The new film tells the behind-the-scenes story of what went into securing the now infamous 2019 Newsnight interview between Maitlis and the Duke of York, with the adaptation being based on the book by former Newsnight guest booker Sam McAlister, who arranged the notable segment.

As per the synopsis: "Inspired by real events, Scoop is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earth shattering interview - Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance.

"From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’s jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, Scoop takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold."

With that, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Scoop.

Scoop cast: Full list of characters and actors in Netflix film

The cast list for Scoop is as follows, with the ensemble led by Anderson and Sewell as Maitlis and Prince Andrew respectively. Scroll on to find out more about their roles in the film and where you may have seen the actors before.

Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew

Billie Piper as Sam McAlister

Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk

Connor Swindells as Jae Donnelly

Romola Garai as Esme Wren

Charity Wakefield as Princess Beatrice

Lia Williams as Fran Unsworth

Theresa Godly as BBC US News Reporter

Gillian Anderson plays Emily Maitlis

Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis in Scoop. Netflix

Who is Emily Maitlis? A journalist, documentary maker and former BBC newsreader, Maitlis was the lead anchor of Newsnight until the end of 2021. She runs a daily award-winning podcast, The News Agents, with fellow journalists Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall. More recently, Maitlis was named as an executive producer on Prime Video's A Very Royal Scandal.

Where have I seen Gillian Anderson before? Having starred in numerous TV and film projects, Anderson rose to fame from her role in The X Files as Dana Scully. Since then, her standout roles include The Crown as Margaret Thatcher, Sex Education as Jean Milburn and The Fall as DSU Stella Gibson.

Rufus Sewell plays Prince Andrew

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew in Scoop. Netflix

Who is Prince Andrew? Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is a member of the British royal family. He is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Where have I seen Rufus Sewell before? Sewell is known for a range of roles over the years including in films like The Holiday and A Knight's Tale. But Sewell is well recognised for his TV roles in dramas such as The Man in the High Castle, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and currently stars in Netflix's The Diplomat.

Billie Piper plays Sam McAlister

Billie Piper as Sam McAlister in Scoop. Netflix

Who is Sam McAlister? McAlister is a former TV producer and writer who spent 10 years working on Newsnight, also being in charge of booking guests for the show. She's best known for securing the Prince Andrew interview and since then, has written an autobiographical book Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews.

Where have I seen Billie Piper before? The actress and singer is immediately recognisable to any Doctor Who fan as former companion Rose Tyler, but Piper is also known for starring roles in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, I Hate Suzie and Penny Dreadful.

Keeley Hawes plays Amanda Thirsk

Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk in Scoop. Netflix

Who is Amanda Thirsk? Thirsk was the former private secretary to Prince Andrew.

Where have I seen Keeley Hawes before? Hawes is well known to any British drama fans, having had starring roles in BBC's Bodyguard, Crossfire and Stonehouse more recently. She rose to fame in spy drama Spooks then had standout roles in Ashes to Ashes and Line of Duty. She has also starred in It's A Sin and The Midwich Cuckoos, and is set to star in Miss Austen.

Connor Swindells plays Jae Donnelly

Connor Swindells. Getty

Who is Jae Donnelly? Donnelly is the photographer who captured the photograph of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein walking in New York's Central Park.

Where have I seen Connor Swindells before? Swindells is one of many breakout stars from Netflix's Sex Education and has gone on to have roles in BBC's SAS: Rogue Heroes and Vigil. More recently, he has featured in the Barbie movie.

Romola Garai plays Esme Wren

Romola Garai as Esme Wren in Scoop. Netflix

Who is Esme Wren? Currently the editor at Channel 4 news, Wren was the BBC Newsnight editor at the time of the Prince Andrew interview. She spent three years in the role and left Newsnight in 2021.

Where have I seen Romola Garai before? Fans of BBC's Vigil will most likely recognise Garai for her role in the recently released second season, but the actress and film director has also starred in BBC's Emma, The Crimson Petal and the White, Becoming Elizabeth and The Hour.

Charity Wakefield plays Princess Beatrice

Charity Wakefield. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who is Princess Beatrice? A member of the British royal family, Princess Beatrice is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York.

Where have I seen Charity Wakefield before? Aside from roles on stage, Wakefield is perhaps best known for leading the cast of BBC's Sense and Sensibility and HBO's The Great. She has also appeared in Doctor Who, Wolf Hall and Bounty Hunters.

Lia Williams plays Fran Unsworth

Lia Williams ITV Studios/ITV

Who is Fran Unsworth? At the time of the Newsnight interview, Unsworth was the BBC’s director of news and current affairs.

Where have I seen Lia Williams before? Most recently, Williams starred in powerful ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office as CEO Paula Vennells, but Williams is also known for her roles in The Capture, The Crown (as Wallis Simpson), The Missing and His Dark Materials.

