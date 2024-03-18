A previous trailer was released last month and we've now been given another look at what to expect from the film, which also includes Billie Piper, Keeley Hawes and Connor Swindells in its star-studded cast.

In the new trailer we hear a voiceover state "an hour of television can change everything" before we see the attempts to arrange the interview.

At one point, Anderson's Emily Maitlis says "I've never been smuggled into a palace before", while we later see Andrew question her by saying: "If I do an interview, the question is, why you?"

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at last week's Next on Netflix UK event, Sewell detailed his process of transforming into Prince Andrew – revealing that he didn't say yes to the part until he'd already "worked on it on my own for a while".

He explained: "I had an instinct about playing it, I felt that there was something I thought I could bring to it, but I'm not someone who has a natural gift for mimicry.

"I have a good ear. I always think that with an accent. But there are certain really great actors who just have that pretty natural ability to just do it. I can't, I have to come in a different way. So I said yes because of instinct."

He added that he "didn't really have a process" but said he "obsessed" with watching the interview as much as possible – and even occasionally dressed up to help get him into character.

"I won't tell you how I'd dress up, but what I mean is I would put on clothes that felt, you know... and I put my head out so I could believe the idea of it myself," he said. "It seemed preposterous, and when people would catch me doing it, it was really embarrassing.

"But I would do that and watch the interview, obsess for hours and hours, just trying to kind of get behind it, inside it. And I watched a lot of footage of him when he was younger and him at his best, you know, because one of the temptations is to avoid anything that seems to show the good lights or, you know... it's quite a responsibility.

Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis and Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew in Scoop. Netflix

He continued: "So I just basically did as much studying as I could until it started to come through. And then I ended up sitting on the first day opposite Gillian, who had been doing her own version of the work, and it was astonishingly close. And that was how we started filming. We filmed the interview for two days on a loop. That was our way of starting. We just did it."

Netflix's official synopsis for Scoop reads: "Inspired by real events, Scoop is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earth-shattering interview – Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance.

"From the tension of producer Sam McAlister's high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis's jaw-dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, Scoop takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it.

"To get an interview this big, you have to be bold."

Scoop will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 5th April 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

