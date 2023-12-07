Hawes will play Cassandra, while Patsy Ferran (Living, Hot Milk) will star as Jane and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) will appear as Cassandra's friend, Isabella.

The official plot synopsis teases: "The drama begins in 1830, a while after Jane has died. Cassandra (Keeley Hawes) races to see her young friend Isabella (Rose Leslie), who is about to lose her home following her father’s death.

"Cassandra is ostensibly there to help her friend, but her real motive is to find a stash of private letters which, in the wrong hands, could destroy Jane’s reputation. On discovering them, Cassandra is overwhelmed as she is transported back to her youth.

"In flashback, we meet Young Cassy and Jane (Patsy Ferran) as they navigate the infatuations, family feuds and dashed hopes which shaped their lives and laid the foundations for Jane’s unforgettable stories.

"Cassandra’s re-evaluation of her past eventually leads her to realise how blind she has been to the real cause of Isabella’s heartache and distress.

"Finding a way to guide Isabella towards true happiness, Cassandra is finally able to understand and celebrate the sacrifices she chose to make for her brilliant sister, Jane."

Rose Leslie , Keeley Hawes, Mirren Mack and Jessica Hynes in Miss Austen. BBC

Alongside Hawes, Ferran and Leslie, the cast of Miss Austen will also feature Jessica Hynes (Life After Life, Years and Years), Mirren Mack (The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Nest), Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey, Shetland), Kevin McNally (The Crown, Ten Percent), Max Irons (Condor, The Wife), Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder, Foundation), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton, Archie) and Liv Hill (The Serpent Queen, Elizabeth Is Missing).

Miss Austen has been penned by Andrea Gibb, the screenwriter behind Swallows and Amazons and Elizabeth is Missing, and is being produced by Stella Merz (Gentleman Jack, Renegade Nell). Filming kicked off in the UK last month.

Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition, said: "Miss Austen is the perfect blend of intriguing mystery, vivid and engaging characters and beguiling period charm – BBC viewers certainly have a treat in store."

Executive producer Christine Langan added: "To have this hugely entertaining female-driven story told by such a stellar cast, led by Keeley Hawes, as Bonnie Productions' first drama is genuinely a dream come true.

"Gill Hornby has found an ingenious way into the Austen world, creating female characters modern audiences can empathise with and delight in.

"I’m so honoured to be bringing this wonderful novel to the screen in collaboration with the deeply talented trio of writer, Andrea Gibb, director, Aisling Walsh and producer, Stella Merz."

Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson added: "Miss Austen is a beautifully told story about the loves and losses of the Austen sisters. I’m thrilled that this heartfelt, romantic and funny adaptation is in the hands of a remarkable ensemble cast led by the incredible Keeley Hawes."

