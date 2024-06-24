Supacell: Release date, trailer and plot for Rapman's Netflix series
The series looks to be a thrilling new take on the superhero genre.
An epic sci-fi story is about to explode onto the streets of South London as writer-director Rapman (also known as Andrew Onwubolu) drops Supacell on Netflix.
Doctor Who alum Tosin Cole and BAFTA-nominated The Responder star Adelayo Adedayo play loved-up couple Michael and Dionne, whose life is thrown into chaos when the former suddenly gains the ability to travel through time.
However, this surprising gift will seem anything but as he learns that his fiancé is doomed to an untimely demise, unless he can track down four other powered individuals and unite them against an unforeseen threat.
If you're eager to see how this high stakes plot unfolds, read on for all the details on when you can watch Supacell on Netflix.
Supacell release date
Supacell is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 27th June 2024.
More like this
The series consists of six episodes in total, which will all be released at one in a binge-worthy box set.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Supacell cast
Former Doctor Who star Tosin Cole leads the cast of Supacell as Michael Lasaki, a South Londoner who suddenly gains the ability to travel in time.
The Responder's Adelayo Adedayo co-stars as his would-be fiancé, Dionne, whose life is revealed to be in grave danger from an as-yet-unknown threat that Michael and his powered peers must oppose.
The super group is comprised of Nadine Mills (Sliced) as telekinetic nurse Sabrina, plus Calvin Demba (The Rig) as Rodney, Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Blue Story) as Andre and Josh Tedeku (Boarders) as Tazer – each of whom has their own unique ability.
Uniting them won't be easy, however, as they are all complete strangers with plenty going on in their respective lives before Michael comes crashing in to them.
The Supacell cast also includes Eddie Marsan (The Winter King), Yasmin Monet Prince (Then You Run), Giacomo Mancini (Top Boy), Michael Salami (Temple), Rayxia Ojo (Call the Midwife) and comedian Travis Jay.
What is Supacell about?
The official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads: "Supacell is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers.
"They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves."
Is Rapman in Supacell?
No, Rapman doesn't appear in Supacell, but he is heavily involved behind the camera as the show's creator, writer and co-director (alongside Riches and Dreaming Whilst Black talent Sebastian Thiel).
In a behind-the-scenes featurette released during filming (see above), Rapman explained: "I always get asked why I've done a superhero show. People don't know that I love the genre.
"Growing up in South London, I never really saw anything that made me think, 'Yeah, this could happen where we're from'. Now, when you watch Supacell, you're actually gonna think: 'You know what? That probably could happen, you know'."
Supacell trailer
Check out the trailer for Supacell now, which offers an in-depth look at the hotly anticipated series. Find it here:
Supacell is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 27th June 2024.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.