However, this surprising gift will seem anything but as he learns that his fiancé is doomed to an untimely demise, unless he can track down four other powered individuals and unite them against an unforeseen threat.

If you're eager to see how this high stakes plot unfolds, read on for all the details on when you can watch Supacell on Netflix.

Tosin Cole stars in Supacell. Netflix

Supacell is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 27th June 2024.

More like this

The series consists of six episodes in total, which will all be released at one in a binge-worthy box set.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Supacell cast

Tosin Cole and Adelayo Adedayo star in Supacell. Netflix

Former Doctor Who star Tosin Cole leads the cast of Supacell as Michael Lasaki, a South Londoner who suddenly gains the ability to travel in time.

The Responder's Adelayo Adedayo co-stars as his would-be fiancé, Dionne, whose life is revealed to be in grave danger from an as-yet-unknown threat that Michael and his powered peers must oppose.

The super group is comprised of Nadine Mills (Sliced) as telekinetic nurse Sabrina, plus Calvin Demba (The Rig) as Rodney, Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Blue Story) as Andre and Josh Tedeku (Boarders) as Tazer – each of whom has their own unique ability.

Uniting them won't be easy, however, as they are all complete strangers with plenty going on in their respective lives before Michael comes crashing in to them.

The Supacell cast also includes Eddie Marsan (The Winter King), Yasmin Monet Prince (Then You Run), Giacomo Mancini (Top Boy), Michael Salami (Temple), Rayxia Ojo (Call the Midwife) and comedian Travis Jay.

What is Supacell about?

Nadine Mills stars in Supacell. Netflix

The official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads: "Supacell is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers.

"They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves."

Is Rapman in Supacell?

No, Rapman doesn't appear in Supacell, but he is heavily involved behind the camera as the show's creator, writer and co-director (alongside Riches and Dreaming Whilst Black talent Sebastian Thiel).

In a behind-the-scenes featurette released during filming (see above), Rapman explained: "I always get asked why I've done a superhero show. People don't know that I love the genre.

"Growing up in South London, I never really saw anything that made me think, 'Yeah, this could happen where we're from'. Now, when you watch Supacell, you're actually gonna think: 'You know what? That probably could happen, you know'."

Supacell trailer

Check out the trailer for Supacell now, which offers an in-depth look at the hotly anticipated series. Find it here:

Supacell is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 27th June 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.