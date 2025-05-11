The BAFTA-nominated series earned a strong reception from critics and audiences on its release last year, and was quickly renewed by Netflix after a jaw-dropping finale.

Ever since, fans have been desperate to know when season 2 will arrive on our screens and, more importantly, what happens to the group of heroes after the events of the finale.

And now, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, show creator Rapman has teased what's to come as season 2 gears up to start filming soon.

He said: "It gets dark, that's all I can say! It gets really, really dark. If you followed season one and you saw how things ended, the emotions are just... everything's running higher now."

Josh Tedeku as Tazer, Eric Kofi as Andre, Tosin Cole as Michael and Calvin Demba as Rodney in Supacell. Olly Courtney/Netflix

The final episode saw Michael turn back time and save the heroes from Krazy (Ghetts), only for a stray bullet from Krazy's gun to kill Dionne (Adelayo Adedayo) – with his energy supply low, Michael was unable to turn back time again and save Dionne –but sometime later, with the loss of Dionne weighing on him, Michael gathers the heroes and reveals his plan to go to the future to find out answers and enact revenge on those responsible for Dionne's death.

So what could be in store for the Supacell crew next?

Read more:

Supacell received praise in 2024 for its portrayal of Black culture, including its portrayal of sickle cell disease. In the series, the protagonists' amazing abilities – ranging from time manipulation to telekinesis – are portrayed as mutations stemming from sickle cell.

"I always feel like Black stories ain't told enough," Rapman told RadioTimes.com. "We get a show once every few years, so it was important that when I got my opportunity to do a Netflix show, you saw all different sides of the Black experience: the van driver, the single dad, the street kid, the nurse... just show all different cultures of the Black experience that I don't normally feel like I see in the UK on TV."

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Supacell season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.